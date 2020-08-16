The league may be a carry-over from the summer but the 2020-21 season started August 1st and we are looking hard for that first honor to break the ice into the next year.
The only league still in session is the Summer Scratch Trio at Thunderbird Lanes where Mark Hill led the pack with a 246 before taking off with a front ten effort that ended at 289.
Hill said that he left a shaker 10-pin on the 11th shot adding that it wasn’t the best ball that he had thrown all night, nor was it his worst, it just wasn’t the right one.
A lane change rendered Hill a 248 for game three, giving him 783 for the week’s high series.
For the league however, Hill tacked on a 234 for game four that put him at the top of the league’s high series list with 1017.
The only other player in the 700’s as the league approaches its final week was Keith Thompson who rolled 279 out of the gate.
Thompson added 235 and 190 on the lane change to sum up a 704 for the front three.
No-Tap League Success
The Tuesday No-Tappers league ended their 10 week trial last Tuesday with a showdown for the league championship title.
Team Strikefest, Mike Wilson, Ryan Thomas, Gary Webster and Paul Zerbe, who stepped in to replace Mike McLester in his absence, were two games up going into the final position round.
Team Alley Oops, Hazel and Luther Gary with Linda and Howard Thompson, were sitting in second and knew what had to be done, and did it, taking all four points and winning the league by two games.
Other highlights from the last day include an 11 in a row 297 game by JP Nauman, a NT300 by Steve Croft and high series for the week was 792 by Brant Hill on games of 260, 256 and 276.
This league was put together as a trial to see how well it would be received and apparently, it went over quite well as it is scheduled to start up for a new season on Sept. 8th at 1pm at Thunderbird Lanes.
The league is a nine pin no tap format with handicap. Teams are four people, any combination, and adults only.
Because of the format, this league will not be certified and bowlers do not have to be members of USBC to bowl in the league.
Hill’s Battle for Po-Boy Title
“Thirty-one bowlers came out for the August 10th edition of the Monday Night “Bob Swearingen” Po-Boy Sweeper where after two qualifying games, 16 players advanced into a seeded match play bracket,” re-port tournament official Richard Jacoby.
Gary Webster was the top qualifier rolling 203-256 plus 66 handicap for a 525 series.
Michael Pierson, with 64 pins handicap was second qualifier with 508 and Mark Hill rolled 249-258 scratch for the third seed with 507.
Kellan Hill put up 222 and 257, qualifying fourth with 497 and in fifth with 488 was Andrea Halstead with games of 233 and 234.
Jonathan McCoy rallied with a 257 score to come in at sixth with 481 and Blaine McKinney followed with 476.
Matt Casey, 471, Steve Lindsay and Britney Brown, 470, Mike Wilson, 467, Ray Johnson, 466, Ryan Thomas, 465, Daniel Gonzalez, 465, Dave Yett, 458 and Tony Faustner, 457, made up the rest of the field of qualifiers.
First round results show Faustner with a win over the event leader Webster, Lindsay advancing against Casey, Johnson over Halstead, Kellan Hill beating Thomas, Mark Hill with a 278 to advance over Gonzalez, McCoy taking out Wilson, Brown beating McKinney and Pierson with a win against Yett.
In the round of eight, Faustner continued his charge with a win over Lindsay, and Ray Johnson, who had recorded the high game in qualifying of 275, was sent packing when Kellan Hill unleashed a front ten 289 to move on.
Showing no mercy, Mark Hill rolled another 278 game to beat McCoy and Michael Pierson advanced to the semis with a win against Brown.
Kellan Hill was building steam as he charged through the field, taking out Faustner to make it to the final round where “Who’s Your Daddy?” — “I am”, Mark Hill was waiting after winning his match against Pierson.
It was reportedly a fight to the bitter end and even with his 9-pin handicap advantage, Kellan left his Dad enough room in the tenth to get the win and with three strikes, that is how it ended, 269-263, advantage Mark.
Jacoby reported that he has planned a “Grand Finally” (not a typo) Po-Boy for tomorrow night. Sign up, call, text or however you connect with him as soon as possible to avoid last starting.
The event will start as close to 7PM as possible.
Entertainers No-Tap Results
The customary end of season, no-tap nickel mania tournament for the Entertainers league was held last Wednesday afternoon.
After getting their hard earned and long awaited for end of season payoff, thirty-four brave souls stayed for one last hooray.
Taking first place in the men’s division with games of 243, 255 and 272 (plus 120 handicap) was Da-mon Foster with 890 for series.
Second place went to Gary Webster for 860 that went 276, 233 and 234 (plus 117 handicap).
Bob Carter took third with 846 and Bill Cox rounded out the high rollers with 822.
Kathy Zerbe took the ladies first place purse with 848 on games of 243, 258 and 224 (plus 123 handi-cap).
Shirley Hanley rolled 826 for second and Diane Frame took third with 814.
A dozen players took the scratch challenge but league high average bowler Bob Carter upheld his title with no-tap games of 300, 290 and 244 for 834 and first in this event.
Bill Cox was in the zone scoring 262, 226 and 298 for 786 for second and Damon Foster’s scratch score for 770 was a good third.
No-Tap Colorama News
Steve Lindsay, defending champion of the weekly Senior 9-Pin No Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes, put up games of 256, 277 and 265 to keep his crown with a score of 798 scratch/822 with handicap.
Second place went to Cleo Travis for 818 and Don Ginter Jr. rounded out the cashers in the men’s divi-sion with an 814.
Dee Gustafson was the day’s high roller with games of 260, 243 and 230 that added up to 733 scratch and 868 with handicap, an easy win for the ladies side.
Barbara Ellis was second with 764 that went 206, 243 and 213.
There were several takers in the scratch singles pot, awarding the top three in the following order, Steve Lindsay, 798, Mike McLester, 753 and Sam Bowman, 734.
The event saw only one no tap 300 game and that by Carl Christman in game two that was pretty much all Carl had to offer last week.
Mystery Doubles draws resulted in some high scores with the pairings that are drawn totally at random.
Game one Mystery Doubles winners were Dee Gustafson with Dave Bloomer, 552, and Sam Bowman with Elaine Henderson, 529.
Game two showed Carl Christman and Walter Keithley taking first with 616 and Cleo Travis with Don Ginter Jr. taking second with 573.
The Travis-Ginter team took first in game three with 593, followed by James Williams with Charles Nor-man for second with 525.
Gary Webster and Randy Travis appear to have been the only bowlers to win any of the strike pot tickets and there were no winners in the Challenge Shot portion.
Dave Bloomer rolled seven, strike and six to bust with twenty-three on his ”21” attempt.
Billy Carrion rolled a seven count and then came up short with a six count to go out in Match Play and Walter Keithley needed five and knocked over seven to miss out on the Pill Draw purse.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm. This event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages age 50 and above.
What’s Happening?
Annual Greater Lawton-Fort Sill USBC Association open meeting will be held on Saturday, August 22nd, at the VFW Post 5263, located at 103 NE 20th Street, Lawton.
The meeting will start at 1PM. All bowlers who are members of USBC are encouraged to attend.
Contact Thunderbird Lanes or Twin Oaks Bowling Center for details and information on the start of the 2020-2021 season.