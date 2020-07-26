I did not think that I would ever be able to say this about the 2019-2020 bowling season but it is coming down the wire.
Just a couple of more weeks and the longest season in the history bowling will be in the books. Not just that, you also only have until July 31st to get in any last minute honors and high scores for the point’s race for bowler of the year.
(Spoiler alert- there is not a lot of points accumulated so far this year, in any category.)
Highlighting this week’s bowling news was Kellan Hill who earned a couple of points for a 290, 11 in a row game, bowled in the TNT league a week ago last Thursday evening at Thunderbird Lanes.
Kellan shot 190 for game one, spared the first frame of game two and proceeded to string eleven strikes in a row, adding another 100 pins to his first game score, posting the honor which was his 6th career 290, 11 in a row.
Game three was a 225, giving Hill the high series of the night of 705.
Honorable mention in the TNT league goes to Andrea Halstead for a front ten effort that rendered a 288 score and to Matt Hinson for a career high 221 game off a 141 average.
Showing the most pins over his average was Clyde Harris who rolled 228, 235 and 200 for a 663 series off a 152 average.
Wilcox Wins Po-Boy
Twenty-three bowlers were in attendance for last Monday night’s Po-Boy where the field cut to the top sixteen in hopes of making it to the final four.
Mason Sterkel was the crowd favorite with opening/qualifying games of 256 and 253, taking top seed with 525.
Kelby Fowler rolled 245 and 232 to seat second with 500 even and Andrea Halstead rolled 218, 254 for third with a 493 handicap total.
Others to make the cut were Johnathan McCoy, 487, Ray Johnson, 483, Sam Bowman, 474, Nate Bag-gett, 463, Brandon Bowers, 460, Tony Faustner, 456, Mike Wilson, 452, Demetrius Wilcox, 450, Steve Lindsay, 447, David Chester, 445, Damon Claunch, 440, Bob Swearingen, 410 and Mark Hill, 407.
Bracket play results show Sterkel, Faustner, Johnson, Chester, Claunch, Wilcox, Baggett and Swearingen moving on to round two.
Faustner advanced over Sterkel, Johnson beat out Chester, Wilcox reigned over Claunch and Swearingen sent Baggett home, setting up for the final four.
Johnson won over Faustner, 244-224 and Wilcox shot 244 to win against Swearingen, making it a John-son-Wilcox finale.
This was a heads up match with zero pins advantage going to either player and it appeared that carry may have been an issue for the last game of the night.
Nonetheless, final score 206-190, Wilcox Wins.
On the League Front
Randy Standridge led for high series last week, bowling a 741 on the final day of the Socialites senior league last Monday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes.
Standridge found the sweet spot and put games of 246, 218 and 277 together to make up the season high series for the league’s president.
Following Standridge was Richard Jacoby with his high series of the week of 698 on consistent games of 237, 224 and 237.
Jacoby’s consistency carried over into his series totals last week as well, scoring 697 in the Goodtimes and 697 in the Entertainers where he included a front ten, 289 game.
Keith Thompson had the best set for the front three in the Scratch Trio, posting 269, 201 and 257 for 727, followed by Steve Lindsay with 714 on games of 247, 222 and 245.
James Biscaino rolled 237, 238 and 233 for 708 and Troy Hardin rounded out the 700 club with 707 on games of 248, 238 and 221.
Biscaino had the best look for all four games, adding a 246 for the night’s high block of 954, followed by Lindsay who added a 233 game to his take for the night to post 947.
No-Tap News
Janice Croft showed her skills with a super 854 series in the Tuesday No Tappers last week on games of 300, 278 and 276.
Damon Foster took first place in the Senior 9-Pin No Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes last Friday af-ternoon, scoring 258, 234 and 259 for a 761 (848) total.
Randy Travis finished his day with a 298 score to slide into second place with 833 and Carl Christman managed an 806 for third.
Sue Avis made it five first place wins in a row with a 777 series in the women’s division.
Sam Bowman took scratch singles with 757 on games of 242, 288 and 227, followed by Randy Travis’ 755 that went 230, 227 and 298.
Mystery Doubles winners were Carl Tucker with Shirley Hanley, 574, and Charles Norman with Gary Webster for second in game one with 536.
Game two went to Sam Bowman and Norma Hill, 582, followed by Walter Keithley with Damon Foster with 556.
Norman and Webster rallied for a first place win in game three with 598 and Randy Travis with Diane Frame took second with 584.
Diane Frame and Michael Sneed were the only bowlers to capitalize on a strike pot ticket with a strike and there were no winners in the Special Shots feature, adding more bucks to the carry-overs.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm. This event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages age 50 and above.
Socialites Finish 2019-2020 season
The Socialites senior league at Thunderbird Lanes joined the list of leagues to complete a 36-week sea-son last Monday, crowning team “Two Cities” league Champions.
Bowling on the team were Carolyn and James Buxton, Altus, and John Roberts, Lawton.
The team had a total of 95.5 wins and an eight game lead after the final session.
Taking men’s high average with 212.68 was Bob Carter and Shirley Hanley earn high average for the ladies with 181.45.
Most improved bowlers were John Roberts with an increase of +20.98 and Sue Avis with an increase of +12.93.
What’s Happening?
It was announced that tomorrow night’s Po-Boy would be the regular singles format featuring two games of qualifying before cutting to the top eight or sixteen series’ with handicap, depending on the number of entries.
Advancers will bowl in a single elimination bracket where the top four positions will cash.
The action starts at 7PM at Thunderbird Lanes. Sign up early and avoid the rush.
Annual Greater Lawton-Fort Sill USBC Association open meeting will be held on Saturday, August 22nd, at the VFW Post 5263, located at 103 NE 20th Street, Lawton.
The meeting will start at 1PM. All bowlers who are members of USBC are encouraged to attend.