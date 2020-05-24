Being in the bowling business is not an easy task. To stay in the industry and successful for any period of time is quite an accomplishment in itself.
Saying that, today, May 24th, marks Jerry and Norma Hill’s 56th anniversary in the bowling business, all at Thunderbird Lanes, right here in Lawton, America.
Jerry Hill was born in Duncan and moved to Lawton when he was 10 years old, graduating from Lawton High School in 1950.
Norma was a Walters High School graduate and the two met while playing softball.
They married in 1953 and not too long after, Jerry was drafted into the United States Army where he served from 1954-1956, doing his basic training in Fort Benning, GA before finishing his stint in Panama during the Korean conflict.
Jerry, along with a longtime friend, opened the Superette Jewelry Store and Watch repair shop, located on north Sheridan, when they returned from their military service.
That lasted about a year until Jerry moved on, going into the grocery business at a store called H & P Grocery that was located at the 1500 block of Cache Road.
Upon his return from the service in 1956, while visiting his folks who lived in Alvin, TX, Jerry went bowling for the first time.
By the fall of 1959, Jerry and Norma were bowling league at Thunderbird Lanes, bowling in the Tuesday night His and Hers league with Loraine and Tom Ezell, a couple that they did not even know at the time.
That team stayed together for several years and when the Ezell’s left the game, the Hill’s picked up Shirley and Roger Hanley and the story continues as they are still active in the same His and Hers league.
You may recall in last weeks bowling history lesson that Bill Boydstun purchased Lawton Bowing Center in 1954.
Boydstun in turn moved the eight lanes from LBC, along with four additional lanes from Duncan and put together Sooner Lanes at 425 Sheridan Road.
In June of 1959, Boydstun along with Dr. John Barnes and Dr. William Matthey opened an all-new 16-Lane bowling center complete with new AMF machines and named it Thunderbird Lanes.
The price for a game of bowling was 50 cents.
The lanes saw many managers including the late Sallie Walker who pinned the bowling news for the Lawton Constitution from June of 1969 to June of 1976 under the heading of “Sallie Says”.
The Hill’s enjoyed bowling and helping out whenever they could at the lanes and when asked to run the Sunday Night Sweeper by Walker, Jerry and Norma were happy to oblige.
Walker left Thunderbird Lanes in 1963 and in 1964, Rod Polk took over as manager.
Matthey had acquired Barnes’ shares as well as Boydstun’s by this time and was looking for someone that he could depend on to run the center when he made a call to Jerry Hill.
With three young boys at home in the early 1960’s Jerry was also looking for something to better sup-port his family as even then, big company grocery stores were moving in on the Mom and Pop stores and business wasn’t what it used to be.
Jerry took the job as manager of Thunderbird Lanes on the fateful night in May of 1964 and started his first day on the job on May 24th, 56 years ago today.
Jerry said that his pay was $500 a month with a $500 bonus at the end of the year along with interest in the company.
That sounds like a lot for 1964 but when you add together the number of hours at the center and the fact that Norma was there helping out as well, and I doubt seriously if she was on payroll, because that’s how bowling families are, $500 is not a lot.
Jerry said that he was hoping for a year when he started this venture, I think that he has done quite well considering the industries ups and downs over the last half a decade and now having to deal with the Coronavirus, it has not been easy.
But the bowling center is as sparkling clean as it can be with staff cleaning after each and every bowler, bowling balls and shoes included and Thunderbird Lanes is open for business!
In celebration of the Hill family’s 56th anniversary at 4405 NW Cache Road, Jerry and Norma would like to invite you and your family to enjoy half price bowling all day today.
And the same deal will run tomorrow, in recognition of Memorial Day.
Join the fun and support your locally owned and operated bowling center, Thunderbird Lanes.
Note that social distancing according to the Oklahoma State guidelines will be place.
Bowling in Lawton (1939-1954)
Picking up where we left off last week as promised… lane conditions.
Mr. Neal Goode’s recollection of how lanes were taken care of from his booklet, “History of Bowling, Law-ton, OK” says, “The lanes were conditioned daily by spraying oil on the lanes and then buffing them with a rotary ma-chine. The lanes were resurfaced every two years by the proprietor. He would use a 12-inch rotary ma-chine with sandpaper to cut the shellac from the lanes.
It took a skillful operator to make sure the lanes came out level. One could gouge a lane if just a little too much pressure was applied on the machine.”
Goode stated that he once observed Lawton Bowling Center owner Ty Woodruff during a resurface pro-cess, lay a strip of masking tape on a pair of lanes starting at the foul line and ending between the 1 and 3 pin spots on the pin deck.
Goode wrote, “I asked him why he was doing this and he said he was fixing an “equalizer lane” for bow-lers who used “dodo” balls. Woodruff then applied shellac over the lanes covering the tape. After the lanes had dried, he removed the tape and applied a lighter coat of shellac to the same lanes. The slight indentation in the lanes was hard to detect because it usually was laid down on a track that was seldom used by ordinary bowlers.
The bowler who could roll the ball down the depression had an advantage over his opponent because he could hit the 1-3 pocket most of the time.
Dodo balls were balls filled with mercury, as the ball rolled down the lane, the weight of the mercury would rotate in such a fashion to cause a forward “hammer-like motion” that had a tremendous impact on the pins.
Bowlers using these balls usually traveled throughout the country challenging local bowlers to high stake matches. To counter this form of cheating, some proprietors would prepare a pair of lanes as Woodruff had done to compensate for the disadvantage to the local bowlers.
(And therefore we have rules and we have USBC…just saying.)
Next week, Fort Sill puts in lanes, 1937.
Tip of the Week
League play is about to bust wide open. Are you ready?
Unless something catastrophic happens between now and then, Thunderbird Lanes will be fully open without restriction on June 1st.
This could change if they, the State, tell us, Bowling Centers, that we still have an occupancy restriction, in which case, large leagues, such as the TNT or the Entertainers senior league may have to bowl in shifts/squads. This is not in stone, just speculation so stay tuned.
Either way as of June 1st, come hell or high water, as I’ve heard all of my life, the games are about to begin and we are going to bowl and we will finish the 2019-2020 season!
Can I get an Amen?
In late news it was learned that Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill, was opening for business at 1pm last Friday, May 22nd. No other details concerning safety restrictions was given.
In the meantime, stay healthy, be safe and tune in next week for more bowling news.
(The Honor Roll is pending the return of league play in the Lawton-Fort Sill area.)