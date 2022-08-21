The Roudy Bunch league rolled the final frames of the summer of 2022 bowling season with Mitch Hill leading the way with a 700 series on the money.
Hill rolled 215, 253 and 232 to take his team within one game of first place.
This league, like several of the summer leagues with only an 8-12 week season, ended very close. So close that this league’s final standings is showing two teams at the top with 27 wins each.
Summer League Champions
As promised, we waited until all of the leagues ended to bring you the end of season standings.
All leagues listed bowled at Thunderbird Lanes as there were no reports submitted for leagues at Twin Oaks this summer.
Starting with the first day of the week and Mondays senior Socialites No-Tap.
Taking first place by just half a point with 29.5 wins was team “Bob’s Hdcp”, Shirley Hanley, Ernie McAllister and Bob Carter.
Second place, with 29 wins, went to “On A Roll”, Nelda Cox, Tom Jiron, Marvin Cox and Walter Keithley.
Third place in this league went to a tie with 25.5 wins to team “Out of Control”, Richard Jacoby, Cleo Travis and Randy Travis and team “Let’s Go”, Chun Bessette, Fred Bessette and Gary Webster.
Bob Carter and Sue Avis took league high average honors in this league where any nine count was a strike and corners didn’t count. Carter finished with 257 and Avis finished with 233.
We find several of the same senior bowlers at the top of the Entertainers Summer of 2022 league.
Taking first place with 26.5 wins was team “Bowlieve It or Not”, Bonnie Ledford, Sue Avis, Tom Rine and Bob Carter.
Second place was a tie between “Peg’s Crew”, Maria Garcia, Peggy Towne, Darrel Conrad and Randy Standridge, and “Sooner Nation”, Sandra Minnick, Marc Turner, Dan Nicar and Dale Perry. Both teams were just a game and a half out of first with 25 wins for the summer.
Bob Carter took high average for the guys with 226.44 and Lil Johnson, like she hadn’t missed a beat, took high average for the gals with 185.30.
Most Improved over the 10 week course was Sam Cosino at +5.63 and Jayme Wilkerson at +9.00.
That was all we had for daytime senior leagues this summer and only two nighttime adults leagues, but they were full.
As stated above The Roudy Bunch actually ended in a tie with 27 games each for team “Team 8” and team “Split Happens”, were it was reported they shared co-Champion status as there would have been no difference in prizes, regardless of the outcome.
Bowling on “Team 8” were Dewayne Bennett, Tracy Price, Amanda Price and Tyler Price and bowling on team “Split Happens” was Danny Carson, Peggy Coe, Ronnie King, Amy Copeland and Duane Hurwitz.
Finishing in third place was team “TAYCO”, Matt Simms, Taylor Williams, Mitch Hill, Nate Baggett and Christian Lawyer.
The husband and wife duo of Tyler and Amanda Price earned league high average honors, Tyler with 228.80 and Amanda with 190.60 and Most Improved bowlers were Marrcello Clay, +29.83, and Sara Hill, +16.33.
And with only an eight week roster, the Summer Guys and Dolls saw team “I Don’t Care”, run away with the league with 50 wins at the end of the season.
Bowlers on the team that only lost 14 points were Thomas Mansfield III, Jonathon Nix, Amy Copeland and Robert Copeland.
And a tie for second place was recorded by teams “Summer Heat” and “Holy Rollers” with 38 wins each.
Bowlers for “Summer Heat” were Sandra Olson, Shirley Ray, Mark Olson and Andrew Petering and bowling on the “Holy Rollers” team was Carolyn Buxton, Bruce Flack, Barbara Ward and James Bux-ton.
Bruce Flack took top average for the men with 216.24 and Andrea Halstead claimed the honor for the ladies with 195.96.
Most Improved male was Darrell Bell with +13.38 and most improved female was Jennifer Chisolm with +10.19.
And that folks wraps up the summer of 2022.
If you have not found a league to join yet, it is still not too late.
Adult night leagues such as the Tuesday night His and Hers at Thunderbird Lanes is looking for bow-lers and teams. All teams must have one bowler of the opposite gender.
On the senior front, bowlers are needed for Thursday afternoons Goodtimes. Three bowlers per team, any gender, will start next Thursday.
Information on leagues at Twin Oaks was not available at press time but it is rumored that bowlers are needed for the Suburban league on Thursday nights if you are looking for a high return on your investment at the end of the season, this one might be for you! Contact Jim Bomboy for details.
Youth News
The Saturday morning youth leagues at Thunderbird Lanes started yesterday but that does not mean that it is too late to join.
Bowling ages start at around 4 years or when the child is capable of carrying a bowling ball to the foul line and releasing it without assistance for two complete games.
The next group are ages 6 – 12 years, and depending on the child and when they feel they are ready to move up to the next grouping that are through high school age.
Coaches are on hand for all new comers and skill levels.
Leagues are divided into age groups for the Thunderbird MiniShots, HotShots and Legends, who bowl on Saturday mornings at 10am.
Youth league at Twin Oaks, Fort Sill, bowl on Monday evenings and it is believed that all ages bowl in the same league.
Youth leagues are open to new bowlers at any time during the season. Contact your favorite bowling center for further details.
No-Tap Colorama Results
Sam Bowman held his post as defending champion of last Friday’s senior 9-Pin Colorama but he had to share the podium with Cleo Travis who tied Bowman with 800 even including handicap for both bowlers.
Bowman shot 257, 258 and 240 plus 15 pins a game handicap to sum up his 800 while Travis, who has 47 sticks a game handicap, shot 210, 234 and 215 to equal the same winning score.
Third place went to Robert Lansberry, who also gets 47 pins handicap, rolled scratch games of 217, 197 and 188 for his total of 743.
Sue Avis did not need her handicap to take first last week in the ladies division, putting together games of 229, 251 and 256 for a 736 scratch (820 with handicap).
Mystery Doubles winners were as follows
Gm. 1, 1st – Sue Avis/Robert Lansberry, 521
Gm. 1, 2nd – James Halstead Jr./Sam Bowman, 514
Gm. 2, 1st – Sue Avis/Robert Lansberry, 523
Gm. 2, 2nd – Ken Knoff/Roy Olson, 507
Gm. 3, 1st – Cleo Travis/Damon Foster, 546
Gm. 3, 2nd – Sue Avis/Robert Lansberry, 519
Strike pot ticket winners were Roy Johnson, Sam Bowman, Marshall Miller and Don Ginter Jr. but Special challenge shot dollars were left for another day.
“21 Jackpot” was where Cleo Travis finished with twenty on counts of five, nine and six.
“Match Play” challenged Sue Avis to three matching counts on three throws. Avis rolled a nine on her first ball but only got six on her second to end her attempt.
Diane Frame drew the number 8 for the “Pill Draw” but got too much head pin and carried all ten for a strike to leave that kitty for another time and first time Colorama entrant, Frank Steinman of Wichi-ta Falls, guttered on his try at “Snake Bite”.
Bowlers are still looking for Waldo, including Michael Sneed who left the four-five trying to not hit the headpin and to leave it standing.
All bowlers age 50 and above are eligible to participate in this weekly no-tap event that starts at 1pm on Friday’s at Thunderbird Lanes.
Tournament News
Two weeks and counting before the biggest little fundraiser this side of the Red River hits the floor. Find a partner and team up for the Sixth Annual Mixed Game Doubles tournament to be held on Sat-urday, Sept 3rd and Sunday, Sept 4th at Thunderbird Lanes.
Squad times are scheduled for 2pm and 6pm on Saturday and at 11am and 2:30pm on Sunday.
The entry fee per team is $74 per team/$37 per bowler.
The tournament will guarantee $500 to first place based on 35 teams entered.
This is the tournament where you are challenged with six different formats over the course of six games.
Game one is regular ten-pin scoring, Game two is “Head-Pin” a.k.a., one ball, Game three is Baker, alternating frames, Game four is Best Ball, Game five is Scotch, alternating actual balls thrown to complete a game and finishing up with the 9-pin no tap format for Game six.
Handicap varies from one format to the next.
Entries are available at Thunderbird Lanes or by contacting Carl Christman, Tournament Director. All proceeds from this event will go to the Knights of Columbus for their distribution to needy causes and organizations throughout our community.