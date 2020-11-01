The fourth of the series of six Po-Boys was held at Thunderbird Lanes last Wednesday night where thirty-one bowlers shoed up to roll two games of qualifying, looking to make the top sixteen in this night’s event.
Leading the pack with a handicap score of 528 was Lee Brown who had rolled scratch games of 246 and 221.
Lisa Tipton-Gass was second seed with 527 for totals on scratch games of 256 and 212.
Damon Claunch shot 226 and 236 to land in third with 514, followed by Shannon Coleman Jr. with 511.
Mark Hill qualified fifth with 501, shooting 258 and 243 and what was the beginning to a very high scor-ing night to come.
The remaining field consisted of Demetrius Wilcox, 482, David Gass, 480, Paul Zerbe, 479, Sam Bow-man, 475, David Yett, 467, Matt Ray, 464, Chris Scott, 463, Andrew Petering, 453, Kaleb Phillips, 450, Kevin White, 448, Shannon Coleman Sr. 446.
First alternate was Michael Pierson with 444.
Results after the first round of match play showed Brown continuing his charge with a win over Coleman Sr., Zerbe over Bowman, Hill rolling 257 for the win over Scott, Petering advancing past Coleman Jr., Claunch over Phillips, Wilcox over Ray, Yett over D. Gass and White over L. Gass.
In the round of eight, Zerbe found a groove that sent the tournament leader Lee Brown, home and Hill put up a 278 to eliminate Petering from the competition.
Claunch used his resources for a win over Wilcox and Yett managed to stay in the mix, advancing over White.
The semis paired Zerbe against Hill where sparks flew along with some splintering pins as the duo put on a show.
Paul did his best to keep up and rolled a respectable 247 towards the cause but there was no stopping Hill on this particular night as he proceeded to slap down a 299 game to advance to the final match.
David Yett advanced over Damon Claunch and had his work cut out for him if he planned on stopping Hill who had just rolled 834 for his three game of qualifying.
The finals did not appear to be anything special, Yett didn’t have what it took, even though Hill hit a dry spell and only rolled 214 but it was good enough for the win as the best Yett could do was 208.
Tipton-Gass makes final 16 in State Queens
A small group of local ladies participated in the Oklahoma State Queens Tournament last weekend where they bowled eight games of qualifying, looking to make the top twenty-eight.
Participants included Sue Avis, Dena Hicks, Teri Jester, Lisa Tipton-Gass and Kathy Zerbe.
Lisa was the only one of the five that advanced to Sunday’s four game block with a ninth seed score of 1589.
Hicks finished thirty-second with 1489, Avis placed forty-first with 1463, Zerbe placed fifty-first with 1443 and Jester pulled a muscle and had to withdraw after posting 643 on her first four games.
Lisa made the trip back to the bowling center last Sunday morning and rolled just enough to get her in as sixteenth seed, advancing to single elimination match play where, unfortunately, she faced the top seed and was eliminated in the first round.
Congratulations to her for her efforts nonetheless.
League Highlights
If we thought that last week was low scoring, wait until you see this one! Of course that’s only in league play apparently, as they sure weren’t having any problems during the Po-Boy.
Then again, we did get hit with a couple of night’s of no league thanks to that nice little ice storm we had a couple of days ago.
So there’s that, but three 700 series’ last week? Really?
No, wait, actually only two as this week’s top series was technically from the week before but didn’t make it in time for last week’s bowling news.
Lets hope that it picks up as we congratulate Andrew McCann on a real nice 759 series on games of 233, 279 and 247 rolled in the Suburban league at Twin Oaks back on Oct. 15th.
Suburban’s Raymond Johnson led this past week with 727 on games of 256, 212 and 259 and Demetrius Wilcox had a consistent 707 series on games of 232, 241 and 234, bowled in the Guys and Dolls at Thunderbird Lanes.
Dale Perry was the senior league high roller with 697 on games of 225, 225 and 247 in the Socialites and Andrea Halstead posted the same total to lead the ladies on the honor roll.
Andrea had games of 209, 224 and 264 posted in the Guys and Dolls.
Youth Highlights
Caden Burk lit up the lanes during the Saturday morning youth TBird Legends league at Thunderbird Lanes, scoring a 706 series on games of 224, 226 and 256.
League two-hander Xander Heimbrock put together a 253 for game two and Ali Biscaino rolled a 211 to finish off her day on the lanes.
No-Tap Colorama News
Rick Olson put together the winning high series of 811 for the No-Tappers week, rolling 221 before no tapping his way to games of 290 and 300 to make up the series that no one else came close to.
Another weak turnout for the Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes a week ago last Friday, but that leaves way for new names in the winners circle.
Gene Augustine has won this tournament on a few occasions and last week was another one.
Gene rolled 280, 231 and 210 for 721/856 with handicap.
Charles Norman rolled into second with games of 277, 215 and 196 for 688/850.
Elaine Henderson and Sheryl Empson battled to the bitter end for the Ladies title where Elaine came out the victor with a 651 set.
Sam Bowman held his post as scratch singles champ, scoring a 762, followed by Charles Norman who tried his luck and landed in second with a 688.
In other highlights, Elaine Henderson took the Pill Draw Challenge and cashed in when she knocked over seven pins to match the pill that she drew.
Below are the complete tournament results.
Men’s Division Hdcp.
1st – Gene Augustine, 856
2nd – Charles Norman, 850
Women’s Division Hdcp.
1st – Elaine Henderson, 651
Scratch Series
1st – Sam Bowman, 762
2nd – Charles Norman, 688
Mystery Doubles
(Gm 1, 1st) Charles Norman/Robert Lansberry, 581
(Gm 1, 2nd) Gene Augustine/James Williams, 573
(Gm 2, 1st) Gene Augustine/James Williams, 539
(Gm 2, 2nd) Cleo Travis/Randy Travis, 526
(Gm 3, 1st) Sam Bowman/Gary Webster, 558
(Gm 3, 2nd) Damon Foster/Michael Sneed, 513
Strike pot winners:
Gary Webster, Damon Foster, Randy Travis
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Charles Norman (X+8+7=25): No winner
Match Play: Cleo Travis (8 – X – out): No winner
Pill Draw: Elaine Henderson (needed 7, got 7): WINNER
Waldo: Billy Carrion (removed the head pin, left two): No winner
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm and is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
What’s Happening?
Today – Sign up by 11am, The “Spooktacular 2020 — Three Strikes, You’re Out”.
The entry board has been filling up for this one if you are in for some marathon bowling at its finest. Entry fee is $60 per person.
A mini-tournament experience for all averages, the Fall Po-Boy Series held every Wednesday night starting at 7PM at Thunderbird Lanes. Entry is $20 per person.
And coming on November 28-29, the No-Tap Madness singles featuring men and women’s divisions.
This is another cheap one at only $20 per entry.
All entries and additional information is available at Thunderbird Lanes.