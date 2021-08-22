Friends and family joined Jerry Hill last Friday, Aug. 13 at Thunderbird Lanes in celebration of his 90th birthday.
Jerry has spent more than half of his life at Thunderbird Lanes, dating back some 57 years to 1964 when he embarked on this adventure that continues today.
Memories are made in bowling centers each and every day and over the years, Jerry and the Hill family have celebrated many milestones in the building at 4405 NW Cache Road and in the process, have given the community a place to go to make their own memories.
Jerry is still making bowling memories but he claims to want to forget some of his scores lately. Don’t let him fool you though, he’s still pretty salty on the lanes and from what I hear, not a bad Ping-Pong player either.
Ninety years and counting, Happy Birthday Jerry.
Summer 2021 League Champions
The Tuesday No-Tappers league turned in their final standings, ending the summer of 2021 bowling sea-son for Thunderbird Lanes.
After only a 10-week course, team “S.E.B.B.”, an acronym for team members Shirley Hanley, Ernie McAl-lister, Bill Cox and Bob Carter, managed to win 30 points out of a possible 40 to become this season’s league Champions.
As a side note, Hanley averaged 231.38 and Carter put up a 260.20 as the league’s top average bowlers as well.
Leaving corner pins for the rake to sweep away made for some high scoring and a lot happier bowlers surprisingly so if you are looking for truly a just for fun bowling experience, check out the No-Tappers league this fall.
They bowl Tuesday afternoons at Thunderbird Lanes at 1PM. Must be 21 years of age.
Miller Leads Seniors
The Socialites league did not waste any time in getting the 2021-2022 bowling season started, kicking off last Monday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes.
Leading the way on the first day was Marshall Miller who rolled 235, 222 and 245 for a 702 series.
Carl Tucker started off his season with a 258 game and the league secretary, Shirley Hanley, held up the ladies with a 605 series to get the ball rolling into the new bowling year.
Senior 9-pin No-Tap Coloramas
Ronnie King took first place in the Senior 9-Pin No-tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes last Friday after-noon, scoring an 846 with handicap after starting his day with a no-tap 300 game.
Carl Christman rolled a no-tap 300 for game two that allowed for a second place handicap series of 842 and Marshall Miller put together an 829, finishing his day with a 288 score.
Miller nabbed first in the scratch event with 790, followed by JP Nauman, 771 and Mike Peckinpaugh with 742 for third.
This week’s winner in the ladies division was Dee Gustafson with a 710, thanks to a 246 on her last game.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) JP Nauman/Sam Bowman, 537
(Gm 1, 2nd) Mike Peckinpaugh/Richard Payette, 532
(Gm 2, 1st) Marshall Miller/Damon Foster, 540
(Gm 2, 2nd) JP Nauman/Sam Bowman, 512
(Gm 3, 1st) Marshall Miller/Damon Foster, 576
(Gm 3, 2nd) Carl Tucker/Don Ginter Jr., 537
Strike pot winners:
Walter Keithley, Sam Bowman, Gary Webster, Don Ginter Jr., Michael Sneed
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: JP Nauman (X+3+9 = 22): No winner
Match Play: Ronnie King (7 – 9 — Out): No winner
Pill Draw: Carl Christman (Needed 3, Got 3): WINNER
Waldo: Duane Hurwitz (With head-pin: left 7/10): No winner
Waldo: Duane Hurwitz (Without head-pin: left 2-10): No winner
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Fall/Winter leagues forming
Below is a list of leagues going on the floor for the Fall/Winter 2021-2022 bowling season.
Some leagues have already started and some leagues may indicate full but still need one or two players so please contact the bowling centers for more detailed information. It’s not too late to join.