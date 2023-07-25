It was a weekend filled with high rolling as the Greater Lawton-Ft. Sill USBC Bowling Association hosted the annual Jerry Hill and Jean Yamarik Top Average Tournaments on Saturday the 15th and the Lil Johnson Senior Tournament on Sunday the 16th, both at Thunderbird Lanes.

Throw in last Monday’s record-breaking Po-Boy and we have a lot of bowling news for you this week.

