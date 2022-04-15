Comanche scored four runs in the top of the 8th inning to take a commanding that MacArthur couldn’t overcome in a 9-5 win for the Indians on Thursday.
Dillion Ellis scored on a sacrifice bunt, while Brady Dobbins scored on an error. Gunner King’s single drove home Bryson Evans before later scoring on an Owen Bigford single. MacArthur looked like they might be in position to score at least one run in the bottom half of the inning with Evan Wiley reaching base on a walk and later getting to 3rd base. But the three batters after Wiley got out, ending the game.
The Highlanders had built their lead in the 2nd inning when Stephen Brown doubled home 2 runs and Julian Love homered to bring home Brown and himself, quickly turning a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 lead.
Comanche got a run back in the 4th. Still, the Highlanders had a chance to extend their lead, loading the bases in the 5th, but failing to plate a runner.
But the big blow came in the 6th inning, when Comanche catcher Gabe Diaz hit a 3-run homer to give the Indians the lead. MacArthur tied it up on a passed ball, eventually forcing the game into extras.
MacArthur (12-13) is scheduled to play Lawton High on Saturday.