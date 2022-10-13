While it’s great that students are enjoying a week out of school, there are no days off for football players and coaches because this is crunch time with some huge games this week that will go a long way toward deciding playoff races in numerous area districts.
While it might be nice to go fishing or lounge around at my favorite lake, I’m out chasing down the Lawton Power 5 schools to make sure we don’t miss the timing of practice and fail to get my interviews completed. That’s when it is great to have coaches who are quick to send me a text to make sure I’m out and about. I can’t thank Brett Manning, Ryan Breeze, Javon Harris, Chalmer Wyatt and Faron Griffin enough for being amazing to work with and we sure appreciate them. Also, we need to thank Fred Cheek State Farm Insurance for sponsoring the three city football packages and Eddie Dabney and All-American Bank for sponsoring the Elgin and Cache football packages each week.
This week there are some interesting matchups and while we are still pumped about going 15-2 last week including getting the “Upset Special” correct with Duncan getting a 28-20 victory over Noble. The exact score was Duncan, 39-38, in in double overtime, but we nailed down the winner and that’s good enough to make this writer and all Duncan fans happy.
We might as well start with the biggest game of the week that has Midwest City facing MacArthur Thursday at 7 p.m. at Cameron Stadium. And before you ask, yes, this is the first meeting between the two schools.
That is not something this writer just pulled out of the inner part of my brain but rather it came from Mike Moore’s History of MacArthur Football. If you don’t have one of his books you need to get on his list and buy one the next time he updates that publication.
So where do we go with this exciting Class 5A battle? Fortunately we’ve seen both teams in action, although we saw the Bombers during a scrimmage against Lawton High and we didn’t get a good look at all three phases of the Bombers on that night.
While the Bombers seem to have the edge at running back, we give the edge to Mac along the offensive line and at quarterback with Gage Graham. We’ve seen Graham have good games and bad but we think that the wind will die down by game time and it will be a good night to throw the football. On defense the Bombers have two good linebackers and some speed in the secondary. But we like the matchup of the Mac offensive line against the MWC defensive front.
Hopefully the game matches the hype: MacARTHUR 28, Midwest City 27.
Here are the rest of this week’s picks and remember, home teams are in all capitol letters:
DUNCAN 32, ALTUS 15—Demons getting into the playoff picture after this win.
MARLOW 36, Douglass 14—Outlaws starting to come around at right time.
FREDERICK 42, Comanche 16—Bomber Bowl will be rocking for this rivalry game.
Apache 32, SNYDER 16—Warriors better be focused on this game, not looking ahead.
Central High 40, CYRIL 28—Bronchos just seem a bit better offensively at this point.
Tipton 45, GRANDFIELD 0—Another “Mercy Rule” win for the Tigers.
Mt. VIEW-GOTEBO 38, Bray-Doyle 6—Tigers starting to gain confidence while Donkey are going downhill.
Deer Creek-Edmond 28, LAWTON HIGH 27—This would have been a solid LHS pick prior to that Ponca City setback. Wolverines have to find consistency and chemistry on offense.
Eisenhower 22, SHAWNEE 14—The Ike defense needs a big effort and the offense must finish drives.
Cache 17, WEATHERFORD 14—Shane Feeback could be the difference in this one.
Elgin 35, NOBLE 7—Owls have enjoyed a perfect schedule that seems a bit tougher each week as they explore Class 5A.
WALTERS 40, Carnegie 13—Walters will do its part to set up District A-2 title game next week against Apache.
Empire 27, MANGUM 12—Empire stays in playoff picture with a win on the road at Mangum.
Last week: 15-2, 88.2 percent. Season 68-18, 79.0 percent.