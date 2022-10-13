While it’s great that students are enjoying a week out of school, there are no days off for football players and coaches because this is crunch time with some huge games this week that will go a long way toward deciding playoff races in numerous area districts.

While it might be nice to go fishing or lounge around at my favorite lake, I’m out chasing down the Lawton Power 5 schools to make sure we don’t miss the timing of practice and fail to get my interviews completed. That’s when it is great to have coaches who are quick to send me a text to make sure I’m out and about. I can’t thank Brett Manning, Ryan Breeze, Javon Harris, Chalmer Wyatt and Faron Griffin enough for being amazing to work with and we sure appreciate them. Also, we need to thank Fred Cheek State Farm Insurance for sponsoring the three city football packages and Eddie Dabney and All-American Bank for sponsoring the Elgin and Cache football packages each week.

Recommended for you