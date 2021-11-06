Gamblers have often talked about playing with “house money” when they’ve had luck at the tables or slots. On Friday night, MacArthur head football coach Brett Manning was playing with “OSSAA points”, and in the end, he was able to cash out with the District 5A-1 championship.
While Ardmore pulled out a wild 41-40 win before a large, vocal crowd, the Highlanders were able to roll the dice late in the game, knowing that regardless of the outcome, chances were good they’d win the district title based on the OSSAA marginal points system.
Things looked bleak for a time after the Tigers marched 64 yards on 12 plays to take a 41-34 lead but the Tigers missed the two-point PAT try and Mac still had hopes with 1:52 left in the game.
Mac got a break when the Ardmore kickoff went out of bounds, giving the Highlanders the ball at their own 25. It took just two plays to score as Isaiah Gray bolted 47 yards on the first play and then scored from the 18-yard-line on the second to make it 41-40 with 1:35 left in the game.
That’s when Mac, with the point advantage in its back pocket, opted to try and take the lead with a two-point PAT try but the ball was intercepted in the zone and the Tigers needed just to run out the clock.
The visitors couldn’t, though, as on a 2nd-and-15, Ardmore quarterback Cal Swanson fumbled and Mac’s Terrell Roberts recovered at the Ardmore 41.
Gray, already well over the 200-yard mark, had several big carries but when Mac got inside the 10-yard-line, the Tigers toughened up their defense and facing a 3rd-and-goal at the 4, Mac tried a field goal by Matt Aguilar from just 22 yards out.
The ball sailed wide right and the Tigers stormed the field to celebrate. But hidden in the mass celebration was a yellow flag for roughing-the kicker. After the officials cleared the melee, Aguilar lined up for one more try, this one from 20 yards out but it was blocked and the Tigers celebrated again, this time for real.
However, Manning had the hole card in his pocket even though he hated to use it.
“We really wanted to win this thing outright,” the veteran coach said. “I was glad that our kids kept coming back and finding a way to give ourselves a chance. We had plenty of chances to win this thing but give Ardmore a great deal of credit; that is a very good football team.”
And, this is not your Ardmore team of the past, where running the Flexbone offense was the priority. Now, the Tigers will throw from anywhere on the field and they threw it with effectiveness, hitting 22-of-33 for 278 yards and three touchdowns.
One of those was a 62-yard TD pass from Swanson to Jalen Reed on a simple out route just 2:12 before the half.
“That was a big play where we just missed a tackle and the guy goes for 60,” Manning said. “We played well at times but we made some mistakes that hurt us tonight.”
Mac quarterback Gage Graham threw a pair of interceptions and the Highlanders lost a pair of fumbles.
“We hadn’t been turning the ball over but they had some athletes who were able to make some big plays for them,” Manning said. “They can cause you problems because they have some good receivers and they made some big catches several times when we had them in third-and-long situations.”
One of those Mac interceptions was returned by Ardmore’s Evan Smith for a touchdown that put the visitors in front 21-7, but Mac came right back to make it 21-14 as Gray scored on a 6-yard-run, one of his four touchdowns to go with a big night that saw him break the school season rushing mark on a 84 yards run with 0:06 left in the third quarter. School video statisticians will provide the official number early next week.
Now the Highlanders will come back Monday to prepare for a Friday home playoff game against Piedmont, who advanced as the fourth-place team in District 5A-2.