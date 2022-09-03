Flying high

Eisenhower's Zaire Walton flies over MacArthur's Dominic Collins during a first-half running play during Friday's Gore War at Cameron Stadium. Mac used an interception to regain momentum in the third quarter and was able to pull out a 42-23 victory.

 Steve Miller/Staff

Jeremy Hutchinson probably wasn’t a name that some MacArthur fans knew as well as others entering Friday’s Gore War against Eisenhower but the junior put his name up there in the bright lights with two huge plays in the Highlanders’ 42-23 victory.

With a standing-room-only crowd packed into Cameron Stadium, it was Hutchinson who came to the rescue after the Eagles showed they weren’t ready to throw in the towel after struggling in the first half with mistakes and a bevy of penalties that kept them bottled up much of the first half.

