Jeremy Hutchinson probably wasn’t a name that some MacArthur fans knew as well as others entering Friday’s Gore War against Eisenhower but the junior put his name up there in the bright lights with two huge plays in the Highlanders’ 42-23 victory.
With a standing-room-only crowd packed into Cameron Stadium, it was Hutchinson who came to the rescue after the Eagles showed they weren’t ready to throw in the towel after struggling in the first half with mistakes and a bevy of penalties that kept them bottled up much of the first half.
But Serri Sheridan took the second-half kickoff at the Ike 10, veered toward the middle of the field and raced 90 yards for an Ike touchdown that sent the blue-clad fans into a frenzy after the sluggish start. Ike had a bad snap on the PAT attempt but the Eagles had cut the Mac lead to 16-9 just 13 seconds into the third quarter.
That seemed to ignite the Ike defense and the Eagles twice stopped Mac drives, the second at the Ike 20-yard-line as the Highlanders failed to gain a yard on four straight plays.
With the offense bogged down, the Mac defense took matters into its own hands as Hutchinson sniffed out an Ike screen pass attempt, got in perfect position and then made the interception and returned it to the Ike 13.
Mac quarterback Gage Graham got the touchdown on the next play, making a good read that payed big dividends.
“We had the inside zone called and Gage made a good decision and took it outside and it was wide open,” Mac coach Brett Manning said.
Graham said he thought that would open up on the play because he’d seen it often earlier in the game.
“They had been crashing their ends most of the game and I just saw that happen and took it outside,” Graham said. “That’s the same play I scored on later in the game. Both times it just opened up when I got to the corner.”
Before that last score, though, it was Hutchinson who took matters into his own hands on a dandy 90-yard touchdown drive that salted this intracity battle away for Mac.
After moving from the 10-yard-line to its own 39, Mac found itself in a 2-and-11 but Hutchinson bulled his way for 8 yards over the right side of the line and then took a handoff from Graham, beat Ike’s defense to the sideline and raced 47 yards for a touchdown that pushed the lead to 28-9 with 1:51 left in the third quarter.
“That was a good drive for us,” Manning said. “Jeremy really ran hard and on the touchdown he was pulling away from them which was a surprise. I didn’t think he was that fast but he looked it there.”
While that pretty much sealed the outcome, Ike did keep fighting for first-year head coach Javon Harris as the Eagles scored on two straight drives to make it 35-23 with 2:35 to go in the game.
“I really thought our defense played well but we did give up a couple of late scores that we need to look at and see what happened,” Manning said.
Mac then added the final touchdown, this one when Graham ran the same play he scored on earlier and took it 50 yards to score with 1:40 remaining.
“We were just trying to get a first down there and run out the clock but it just opened up,” Manning said. “We sure didn’t want that to happen and that’s the first thing I told Javon.”
The video from the game will give Ike plenty of things to try and clean up before next Thursday’s game with Altus at Cameron Stadium.
The Eagles were whistled for 15 penalties for 124 yards which kept them behind the chains much of the night. However, Ike was able to throw for 177 yards but was able to run for just 77 yards against the heart of the Mac defense.
On the other side, Ike’s defense was intent on stopping Graham from throwing the football often and it worked as Mac completed just 3-of-8 passes for 20 yards.
“Ike’s defense was bringing so many people that we just couldn’t get them blocked,” Manning said. “We just kept trying to pound it in there and we finally got a few holes opened up.
Hutchinson also wound up as the leading rusher, getting 111 yards on 13 carries.
The Highlanders will start preparing for next Friday’s battle with Lawton High School.