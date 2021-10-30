OKLAHOMA CITY — MacArthur accomplished all the goals it had on the chalkboard Friday, coasting past Capitol Hill, 73-6, while giving away no secrets to future foes and elevating standout running back Isaiah Gray into position to make history in the weeks ahead.
Coach Brett Manning’s Highlanders dominated from the first whistle, building a 59-6 halftime lead as the outmanned Red Wolves were unable to stop even the most basic plays that Manning and offensive coordinator Michael Pooschke were calling.
Gray, Mac’s senior standout, came into the game needing just 364 yards to break the school’s single-season rushing yardage record owned by Rod Fisher and the Red Wolves were unable to get the strong, fast Highlander to the turf in the first half.
Gray gained 15 yards on his first carry and by halftime he had carried the ball 13 times for 205 yards and three touchdowns. At times it appeared that the Mac offense was moving at full speed but the Red Wolves’ defenders were going in slow motion. However, Gray has had that effect on every defense that has tried to slow him down.
“Isaiah is strong, he has great vision and he breaks a bunch of tackles,” Manning said after the win. “He dances some but you notice when he does he’s always going forward. He never seems to waste a step. He’s just a great all-around back.”
Manning was also happy that the Highlanders executed well, always an issue against a team with less talent.
“I thought our starters went out there and executed and did just what we wanted,” Manning said. “Then we were able to start getting those younger kids in there and giving them some reps.”
While Manning and Pooschke are wildly creative with their offense, last night they were as basic as the Pop offense can be as Gray carried the ball six times on the first drive, capping the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run at the 9:14 mark of the first quarter.
Then the Mac defense got into the act, throwing the Red Wolves’ quarterback Qaylen Pennon into the end zone for a safety just 1:11 after the first Mac score.
The Red Wolves opted to kick the ball off from a tee on the free kick but Mac got a good return and started just 39 yards from the CH end zone. Gray needed just seven seconds to cover that distance, breaking over the right side behind some great blocking and after Matt Aguilar toed the PAT it was 16-0 and the Highlanders were able to start bringing in their reserves at that point.
Before the final minutes of the first period came off the scoreboard clock, Mac added two more scores as Gray bolted 33 yards to set up a 4-yard touchdown run by quarterback Gage Graham. Graham only threw a pair of passes but one of those was a 24-yard touchdown to Vaughn Poppe early in the second quarter.
The Mac defense got the ball right back at the Highlanders’ 44 and this drive was all Gray as he carried the ball on four straight runs, the payoff coming on a 25-yard burst where he broke no less that three tackles and waltzed into the end zone with 1:06 still to go in the first quarter.
That was it for Gray and the starters but the senior moved within 159 yards of breaking Fisher’s mark but while that would be a great way for the senior to close the regular season.
Once the second half got started, the game went by fast as the coaches agreed to a running clock. However, while the teams were lining up for the second half kickoff there was a commotion in the parking lot, where numerous cars were burglarized, including those of at least two members of the officiating crew.
Manning said that none of the Mac buses or cars driven by members of the Oklahoma Sports Network crew were among those damaged.
While Mac (9-0, 6-0 in District 5A-1) was heading home, the coaches were following the Ardmore-Noble game that will go a long way toward deciding the order of finish in District 5A-1 title. Noble was making Ardmore work to try and stay unbeaten as the game was in overtime tied 28-all as the Tigers had to score late to even force overtime. After Ardmore scored first in the overtime, Noble answered. Rather than kick the extra point, the Bears went for the 2-point conversion, and were successful, pulling off the 36-35 win.