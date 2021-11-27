NOBLE — Regardless of how good of a season a team has had, most coaches agree: the only “happy ending” to a season, especially for a playoff team, is one that includes the raising of a championship trophy.
MacArthur head coach Brett Manning has had one of those seasons, in 2014. And despite an outstanding 2021 campaign by his team, there was no consolation or solace on Friday night.
In their first state semifinal game since 2016, MacArthur was stymied by No. 1 McAlester in the first half and despite a gallant effort in the second half, the Highlanders couldn’t overcome a calamitous start in a 42-13 loss in the Class 5A state semifinals at Noble High School.
“When you put this much work into it, it’s hard not to succeed,” Manning said. “It’s the way it is every year, I only ever had one that ended happily.”
MacArthur knew it was facing its toughest opponent of the season. Still, it was a shock to the system when McAlester’s Killian Barnes returned the opening kickoff all the way to the Mac 35. And although the Mac defense forced multiple 3rd-down scenarios, the Buffs marched down the field, with star running back Erik McCarty shouldering most of the load, including on an 8-yard touchdown run.
All things considered, the Highlander defense did a decent job keeping McCarty, a junior with multiple Power 5 offers, under wraps through the first two quarters. Yes, he had two touchdowns and 69 yards, but had just two rushes for more than 10 yards.
The Highlanders also forced two turnovers in the early stages of the game. Vaughn Poppe and Eperone Taito combined on the tackle that jarred the ball loose from Buffs ball-carrier Dakota Moton in the first quarter, while Johnathan Love picked off a Trent Boatright pass on the first play of the second quarter. However, defense was not the biggest issue for the Highlanders.
The vaunted McAlester defense made it their mission to slow down Mac running back Isaiah Gray, who entered the game averaging better than 170 rushing yards per contest. The Buffs’ “Black Death” defense did its part, limiting the senior to just 14 rushing yards in the first half.
Nothing went right for the Mac offense in the first half. Quarterback Gage Graham was under near-constant duress, and completed just one first-half pass, for a loss of a yard. The Highlanders only gained 19 yards of offense through the first two quarters and collected just one first down, and it was by way of a penalty on the defense.
The McAlester offense, meanwhile, showed why the Buffs were undefeated and largely untested prior to the quarterfinals. Boatright gashed the Mac defense on several deep passes in the first half. McCarty showed off his versatility with a 53-yard pass reception that set up the Buffs’ final touchdown of the half for a 21-0 halftime lead.
Mac got the ball to start the second half and immediately looked like a rejuvenated team. Graham completed a 16-yard pass to Montez Edwards, and Gray finally found running room for a 13-yard gain. However, that would be Gray’s final carry of the night, and of his career, as the senior reaggravated a nagging lower-body injury. It was one of several bites by the injury bug on the night, as starting tackle Caden Tahbonemah spent the whole second half in street clothes and receiver Carlton Clark left the field on a stretcher after a scary injury.
“It is tough to lose guys,” Manning said. “It affects part of your game plan and what you can do.
The Highlanders continued to fight. Devin Bush replaced Gray and finished with a team-high 42 rushing yards. Bush, along with fellow seniors Poppe and Edwards, provided bright spots and big plays on both offense and defense. On a 4th-and-long, Edwards caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, and later scored the Highlanders’ other touchdown on an end-around near the goal line. And although Matthew Aguilar’s second PAT attempt was blocked, the Highlanders had still cut the Buffaloes’ advantage to 28-13 with just 20 seconds left in the 3rd quarter.
But McCarty proved why he’s one of the top players in the state, taking the first play of the next drive 40 yards, into Mac territory. Several runs by Ethan Watkins — plus an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against MacArthur, put the ball at the Highlander 11, where Boatright would run it in. McCarty would later add his fourth touchdown for good measure, finishing his night with 201 yards rushing and 66 receiving.
“I was really proud of our team for the fight they had and how they never gave up,” Manning said. “They fought ‘til the very end.”
The Highlanders (11-2) finish the season shy of where they wanted to end it, but after beginning the season ranked 8th in the preseason, winning a district title and coming within a missed field goal of an undefeated season, it was hardly a disappointing season on the whole. And considering the seniors missed the playoffs their first two seasons in green, black and gold, the leaps Mac has taken are formidable.
“These seniors have been so good for our program,” Manning said. “They’re good leaders, they’re good kids, they’re good players. It’s a special class and it’s a class that’s really easy to like as a coach because they do things right, and we’re gonna miss them.”