ANADARKO — Brandon Cowan had 22 points, as did tournament MVP Arzhonte Dallas as the MacArthur boys beat El Reno 91-72 to win the MidFirst Warrior Classic on Saturday night.
It was the second consecutive year the Highlanders beat the Indians to win the boys title at the Anadarko tournament.
Meanwhile, the MacArthur girls weren’t as lucky, falling to the hot-shooting hosts from Anadarko in the girls championship game. Layni Zinn was tournament MVP with 28 points in the title game.
Defense, balance deliver MidFirst title to Mac boys
Leading by just a single point after one quarter, the Highlanders ratcheted up the pressure, scoring more points in the 2nd quarter (26) than El Reno managed in the entire first half (25).
“We played great defense in the first half,” coach Marco Gagliardi said. “We had balanced scoring, Brandon, Arzhonte and DQ (Danquez Dawsey) each had 20 or more. Obviously it was a shootout in the 2nd half, but really good first half defensively.”
It capped off a dominant weekend by the No. 2 in Class 5A. On Friday,
MacArthur used a 35-point third quarter to pull away from Cache in the semifinals, 80-53. In his first game back after missing two games due to quarantine, Cowan hit four 3-pointers against the Bulldogs.
On Tuesday, Mac (8-2) faces Eisenhower in the first city rivalry game of the season. Due to COVID-19 and social distancing protocols, all intracity games will be held at the Great Plains Coliseum.
“The Coliseum is new territory for us,” Gagliardi said. “We’re going to practice there on Monday. Hopefully we come Tuesday and play really hard and stick to the game plan.”
Zinn’s big game sinks Mac
By halftime of Saturday’s championship game, Layni Zinn had nearly outscored the entire MacArthur team by herself, producing 16 points to Mac’s 18.
Nevada commit Kaylee Borden had 14 points for the Warriors, who defeated the Highlanders yet again in the MidFirst.
The Highlanders (6-3) received 13 points from Naomi Smith, despite the senior getting into foul trouble, as did McKenzie Washington and Azariah Jackson.
MacArthur plays Eisenhower at the Great Plains Coliseum on Tuesday,