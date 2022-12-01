STERLING 55, CENTRAL 22
Girls
STERLING 55, CENTRAL 22
Girls
STERLING—Bridges 1-0-3, S. Spence 1-3-5, Emma Nunley 7-6-22, Mansel 2-1-5, Ashlyn Clift 4-1-10, L. Spence 1-5-8. Totals 16-16-55.
CENTRAL—Johnson 1-1-3, Hunt 1-0-2, Hargrove 1-0-2, Andi Standridge 3-4-11, Keyser 1-0-2, Ardher 1-0-2. Totals 8-5-22.
Sterling;15;20;11;9;—;55
Central;8;4;4;3;—;22
3-point goals: Sterling—Bridges, Nunley 2, Clift, L. Spence. Central—Standridge.
CYRIL 82, BINGER-ONEY 29
Girls
BINGER-ONEY—Clemons 1-0-3, Dorsey 3-2-8, Pierce 2-1-5, Allen 3-0-8, Hedrick 0-2-2, Jennings 0-3-3. Totals 7-9-29.
CYRIL—Bradi Harmon 16-5-39, Foster 1-0-3, Hadley Gibson 8-1-20, Meason 2-0-6, Thompson 2-0-5, McLemore 3-0-6, McHugh 1-0-2, Morton 0-1-1. Totals 33-7-82.
Binger;5;10;6;8;—;29
Cyril;25;25;24;10;—;82
3-point goals: Binger-Oney—Clemons, Allen 2. Cyril—Harmon 2, Foster, Gibson 3, Meason 2, Thompson.
BINGER-ONEY 64, CYRIL 56
Boys
BINGER-ONEY—Rodriguez 3-1-7, Leel 1-0-3, Bode Raines 4-5-13, Mendoza 1-2-5, Harper 1-0-2, Carter Taylor 10-2-26, Devaughn 1-4-6. Totals 21-14-64.
CYRIL—Chalepah 2-0-4, Kyle Carlson 4-9-18, Thompson 2-1-6, Nash Harman 6-4-17, McLemore 1-2-5, Martin 2-2-6. Totals 17-18-56.
Binger;16;16;15;19;—;64
Cyril;12;15;15;14;—;56
3-point goals: Binger-Oney—Leel, Mendoza, Taylor 4. Cyril—Carlson, Thompson, Harman, McLemore.
