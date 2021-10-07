BASEBALL

High School State Tournaments

Class A State Tournament

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Palmer Field at Dolese Park, OKC

10 a.m. — Sterling vs. Oktaha

1 p.m. — Canute vs. Red Oak

4 p.m. — Dale vs. Rattan

7 p.m. — Tushka vs. Silo

Semifinals

Friday

Palmer Field at Dolese Park, OKC

11 a.m. — Sterling-Oktaha winner vs. Canute-Red Oak winner

2 p.m. — Dale-Rattan winner vs. Silo-Tushka winner

Championship

Saturday

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

3 p.m. — Semifinal winners

Class B State Tournament

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Edmond Santa Fe High School

10 a.m. — Granite vs. Roff

1 p.m. — Boswell vs. Lookeba-Sickles

4 p.m. — Fort Cobb-Broxton vs. Leedey

7 p.m. — Glencoe vs. Tupelo

Semifinals

Friday

Edmond Santa Fe High School

11 a.m. — Granite-Roff winner vs. Boswell-LS winner

2 p.m. — Fort Cobb-Leedy winner vs. Glencoe-Tupelo winner

Championship

Saturday

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

Noon — Semifinal winners

SOFTBALL

High School State Tournaments

Class 3A State Tournament

Quarterfinals

Thursday

At Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC (Field 3)

11 a.m. — North Rock Creek vs. Tishomingo

1:30 p.m. — Perry vs. Dewey

4 p.m. — Comanche vs. Washington

6:30 p.m. — Kansas vs. Coalgate

Semifinals

Friday

At Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC (Field 3)

11 a.m. — NRC-Tish winner vs. Perry-Dewey winner

1:30 p.m. — Comanche-Wash. winner vs. Kansas-Coalgate winner

Championship

Saturday

At Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC (OG&E Energy Field)

1:30 p.m. — semifinal winners

Class A State Tournament

Quarterfinals

Thursday

At Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC (Integris Field)

11 a.m. — Caddo vs. Shattuck

1:30 p.m. — Binger-Oney vs. Arapaho-Butler

4 p.m. — Cyril vs. Ripley

6:30 p.m. — Navajo vs. Red Oak

Semifinals

Friday

At Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC (Integris Field)

11 a.m. — Caddo-Shattuck winner vs. Binger-Arapaho winner

2:30 p.m. — Cyril-Ripley winner vs. Red Oak-Navajo winner

Championship

Saturday

At Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC (OG&E Energy Field)

High School Regional Tournaments

Class 6A

At Edmond Memorial High School

Wednesday

Game 1: Edmond Memorial 22, Lawton High 3

Game 2: Moore 13, Putnam City 0

Game 3: Lawton High vs. Putnam City, 4 p.m. (elimination game)

Game 4: Edmond Memorial vs. Moore, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Regional 1

At Carl Albert High School

Wednesday

Game 1: Carl Albert 20, Capitol Hill 0

Game 2: Guymon 14, MacArthur 1

Game 3: MacArthur 19, Capitol Hill 2 (elimination game)

Game 4: Carl Albert vs. Guymon

Thursday

Game 5: MacArthur vs. CA-Guymon loser, noon (elimination game)

Regional 4

At Guthrie High School

Wednesday

Game 1: Guthrie 10, Southeast 0

Game 2: Eisenhower beat Bishop McGuinness

Game 3: Bishop McGuinness 14, Southeast 6 (elimination game)

Game 4: Eisenhower vs. Guthrie

Class 4A

Regional 1

At Tuttle High School

Wednesday

Tuttle 10, Elgin 0

Regional 2

At Tecumseh High School

Game 1: Tecumseh vs. Marlow, Noon

Game 2: Blanchard vs. Elk City, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Regional 4

At Plainview High School

Game 1: Newcastle vs. Cache, Noon

Game 2: Seminole vs. Plainview, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

