OKLAHOMA CITY — After meeting for more than an hour-and-a-half, the Board of Directors for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) voted against its proposed plan to start athletics with restrictions, allowing prep sports to get back to action as usual beginning June 1.
In March, the OSSAA board voted to cancel sports through the rest of the 2019-20 school year. During Friday’s meeting, a proposed phase-by-phase plan of bringing back high school sports was discussed. A motion was initially made to approve the plan, and a second was offered. However, after an apparent misunderstanding over the language in the previous meeting, the board voted 7-6 against the proposal. It was instead decided that the state will “conduct summertime activities in accordance with current Rules and Policies as stated in the Administrators Handbook”.
The board said it will be up to the discretion of each individual school district as to what precautions they actually take. Gary Dees, athletic director for Lawton Public Schools, said he is already working with his staff on procedures to ensure the safest environment for teams come June 1.
“We’re in the process of coming up with a plan that suits our needs for our coaches, athletes and all those involved,” Dees said.
Among the steps the district is taking to ensure a safe environment, Dees said coaches and janitors will be fumigating locker rooms and wiping down equipment. Also, there will be no shared personal equipment, and student-athletes will be urged to go home after practice each day and wash anything they used that day (towel, water bottle, etc.) prior to the next practice.
Around Lawton, the head coaches of the city’s three high school football teams agree they are eager to get back into the weight room and begin preparing for the season they still hope to have come August. And while many high school coaches encouraged their players to post workout videos during the lockdown, it could only accomplish a fraction of what team workouts with a full set of equipment can.
“The first thing I did every morning was text or email them with links of workouts, and some of them had access to a few weights, but not all of them do. We were asking kids to fill backpacks with books if they needed to,” Lawton High head football coach Ryan Breeze said. “It’s a big deal to us for these kids to see each other putting in work in-person. That’s where you see leadership get built, that’s where you find your team captains.”
Eric Gibson is entering his second season as head coach at Eisenhower. A strong spring and summer were going to be crucial to building up his young team. But the virus took away much of the teaching opportunities that can only come with in-person coaching.
“Just the fact we get them back, see them face-to-face, we can kind of start holding them accountable from a coach’s perspective,” Gibson said.
During Friday’s meeting, the vote on the proposed phase-in plan appeared to go how many would have expected, with board members from the bigger metro areas (including Darren Melton from Tulsa’s Lincoln Christian and Sean McDaniel from Oklahoma City Public Schools) voting in favor while those from smaller areas voting against it (Craig McVay and El Reno represented the largest city at just over 16,000 people). The consensus around the state seemed to be that while the way the OSSAA handled the vote may have appeared chaotic and clumsy at times, the right decision was made.
“I think they got it right,” Breeze said. “The small schools are not going to have as many kids at summer workouts as we do. We typically average 75 kids a day at summer workouts. So to limit the number of kids per session would have been tough.”
MacArthur coach Brett Manning said he was pleased with the result, and that the decision to allow the school districts determine their own sets of procedures was the right move.
“I think it’s good, I think what’s good for one school district may not be good for another,” Manning said. “I think having more control over what we’re doing, or not doing, is good going forward.”
Among the issues with the board’s proposed plan, Manning cited schools’ inability to hold camps as one of the biggest flaws.
“I really feel like, because of missing spring ball, we need camps,” Manning said. “Honestly, all the other things they were talking about, the hand sanitizing, the temperature-taking, I’m fine with. We were already planning on doing that, and (Lawton Public Schools) is working toward making sure we have procedures in place.”
Manning said that while the restrictive plan got voted down, he doesn’t think many — if any — schools will be very lax when it comes to the health of the student-athletes.
“I would be surprised if there is any school district out there that goes back in without any precautions,” Manning said. “At the end of the day, the kids’ health is most important.”
Gibson said he would have been fine with a phase-in plan, but is also satisfied with the way things worked out. He said the uncertainty of the situation has given some pause about when the right time to go back would be. The fact of the matter is, there might not be one right answer.
“I don’t know what the right thing to do is. What I do know is COVID is here, it’s not going away,” Gibson said. “We’re going to have to find ways to handle this and keep these kids healthy as possible.”
Changes could still come about in the next few months, but for now, sports are finally back in Oklahoma.
“We’ve been apart for a long time,” Manning said. “It just feels good to get back.”