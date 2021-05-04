Lawton MacArthur sends both of its soccer teams to the state playoffs, with the girls serving as first-round hosts as the Class 5A soccer playoffs begin today.
The Mac girls finished second in District 5A-2, just ahead of Ardmore, meaning the Highlanders earned the chance to host a playoff game. That game will be today at 3 p.m. against Guymon at Cameron Stadium. Meanwhile, the MacArthur boys face Southeast today in a first-round game.
In Class 4A, the Cache girls fell in the first round to Bethany on Monday, 4-2. The Cache boys were on the road against Madill, but no score was available as of press time.