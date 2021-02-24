Class A

Area III

Burns Flat Regional

Monday, Feb. 22

at Burns Flat HS

Empire 54, Sterling 49 (girls elimination game)

Tuesday, Feb. 23

at Burns Flat HS

Empire 51, Navajo 47 (girls elimination game, winner to Area)

8 p.m. — Fort Cobb-Broxton vs. Canute (boys championship, both to Area)

Alex Regional

at Central High

Saturday, Feb. 20

Caddo 81, Carnegie 40 (girls winners bracket)

Caddo 49, Carnegie 31 (boys winners bracket)

Monday, Feb. 22

at Alex HS

Carnegie 28, Alex 24 (girls elimination game)

Ninnekah 44, Carnegie 37 (boys elimination game)

Tuesday, Feb. 23

at Alex HS

Ninnekah 50, Carnegie 42 (girls elimination, winner to Area)

6 p.m. — Geronimo vs. Caddo (girls championship, both to Area)

8 p.m. — Snyder vs. Caddo (boys championship, both to Area)

Class B

Area III

Roff Regional

at Verden HS

Tuesday, Feb. 23

at Roff High

Turner 44, Temple 39, OT (Girls elimination, winner to Area)

Indiahoma 51, Big Pasture 49 (boys elimination, winner to Area)

Verden Regional

at Verden HS

Monday, Feb. 22

Earlsboro 43, Tipton 32 (girls elimination)

Area IV

Varnum Regional

at Sasakwa HS

Tuesday, Feb. 23

6 p.m. — Cyril vs. Varnum (girls championship, both to Area)

8 p.m. — Cyril vs. Varnum (boys championship, both to Area)

Class 4A

Area III

District 6

at Anadarko HS

Tuesday, Feb. 23

6 p.m. — Anadarko vs. Pauls Valley (girls)

8 p.m. — Anadarko vs. Pauls Valley (boys)

District 7

at Elgin HS

Monday, Feb. 22

Elgin vs. Lone Grove (girls)

Elgin 36, Lone Grove 31 (boys)

District 8

At Cache HS

Monday, Feb. 22

Byng 56, Cache 35 (girls)

Cache 42, Byng 39 (boys)

Class 3A

Area III

District 2

At Washington HS

Tuesday, Feb. 23

6 p.m. — Comanche vs. Washington (girls)

8 p.m. — Comanche vs. Washington (boys)

District 3

Marlow girls — BYE

Marlow boys — BYE

Class 2A

Area I

District 8

At Apache HS

Monday, Feb. 22

Cordell 45, Apache 29 (girls)

Apache 46, Cordell 40 (boys)

Area III

District 5

At Silo HS

Tuesday, Feb. 23

6 p.m. — Walters vs. Silo (girls)

8 p.m. — Walters vs. Silo (boys)

District 8

At Hobart HS

Monday, Feb. 22

Frederick 58, Hobart 56 (girls)

Hobart 98, Frederick 88 (boys)

Class 5A

Girls Regional 1

at Piedmont HS

Thursday, Feb. 25

7 p.m. — Eisenhower vs. Duncan

Saturday, Feb. 27

1:30 p.m. — Ike-Duncan winner vs. Piedmont

Girls Regional 3

at MacArthur HS

Thursday, Feb. 25

6 p.m. — Noble vs. Guthrie

8 p.m. — MacArthur vs. Santa Fe South

Saturday, Feb. 27

1:30 p.m. — regional title game

Girls Regional 4

at Carl Albert HS

Thursday, Feb. 25

6 p.m. — Altus vs. Guymon

8 p.m. — Capitol Hill vs. Carl Albert

Saturday, Feb. 27

1:30 p.m. — regional title game

Boys Regional 1

at MacArthur HS

Friday, Feb. 26

6 p.m. — Duncan vs. Noble

8 p.m. — MacArthur vs. Capitol Hill

Saturday, Feb. 27

7 p.m. — regional title game

Boys Regional 3

at Coweta HS

Friday, Feb. 26

6 p.m. — Eisenhower vs. Glenpool

8 p.m. — Coweta vs. Guymon

Saturday, Feb. 27

7 p.m. — regional title game

Boys Regional 4

at Carl Albert HS

Friday, Feb. 26

6 p.m. — Ardmore vs. Guthrie

8 p.m. — Altus vs. Carl Albert

Saturday, Feb. 27

7 p.m. — regional title game

Class 6A

Girls Regional 2

at Moore HS

6 p.m. — Lawton High vs. PC North

8 p.m. — Moore vs. Del City

Saturday, Feb. 27

1:30 p.m. — regional title game

Boys Regional 2

at Edmond Santa Fe

Friday, Feb. 26

6 p.m. — Choctaw vs. Yukon

8 p.m. — Lawton High vs. Edmond Santa Fe

Saturday, Feb. 27

7 p.m. — regional title game

