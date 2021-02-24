Class A
Area III
Burns Flat Regional
Monday, Feb. 22
at Burns Flat HS
Empire 54, Sterling 49 (girls elimination game)
Tuesday, Feb. 23
at Burns Flat HS
Empire 51, Navajo 47 (girls elimination game, winner to Area)
8 p.m. — Fort Cobb-Broxton vs. Canute (boys championship, both to Area)
Alex Regional
at Central High
Saturday, Feb. 20
Caddo 81, Carnegie 40 (girls winners bracket)
Caddo 49, Carnegie 31 (boys winners bracket)
Monday, Feb. 22
at Alex HS
Carnegie 28, Alex 24 (girls elimination game)
Ninnekah 44, Carnegie 37 (boys elimination game)
Tuesday, Feb. 23
at Alex HS
Ninnekah 50, Carnegie 42 (girls elimination, winner to Area)
6 p.m. — Geronimo vs. Caddo (girls championship, both to Area)
8 p.m. — Snyder vs. Caddo (boys championship, both to Area)
Class B
Area III
Roff Regional
at Verden HS
Tuesday, Feb. 23
at Roff High
Turner 44, Temple 39, OT (Girls elimination, winner to Area)
Indiahoma 51, Big Pasture 49 (boys elimination, winner to Area)
Verden Regional
at Verden HS
Monday, Feb. 22
Earlsboro 43, Tipton 32 (girls elimination)
Area IV
Varnum Regional
at Sasakwa HS
Tuesday, Feb. 23
6 p.m. — Cyril vs. Varnum (girls championship, both to Area)
8 p.m. — Cyril vs. Varnum (boys championship, both to Area)
Class 4A
Area III
District 6
at Anadarko HS
Tuesday, Feb. 23
6 p.m. — Anadarko vs. Pauls Valley (girls)
8 p.m. — Anadarko vs. Pauls Valley (boys)
District 7
at Elgin HS
Monday, Feb. 22
Elgin vs. Lone Grove (girls)
Elgin 36, Lone Grove 31 (boys)
District 8
At Cache HS
Monday, Feb. 22
Byng 56, Cache 35 (girls)
Cache 42, Byng 39 (boys)
Class 3A
Area III
District 2
At Washington HS
Tuesday, Feb. 23
6 p.m. — Comanche vs. Washington (girls)
8 p.m. — Comanche vs. Washington (boys)
District 3
Marlow girls — BYE
Marlow boys — BYE
Class 2A
Area I
District 8
At Apache HS
Monday, Feb. 22
Cordell 45, Apache 29 (girls)
Apache 46, Cordell 40 (boys)
Area III
District 5
At Silo HS
Tuesday, Feb. 23
6 p.m. — Walters vs. Silo (girls)
8 p.m. — Walters vs. Silo (boys)
District 8
At Hobart HS
Monday, Feb. 22
Frederick 58, Hobart 56 (girls)
Hobart 98, Frederick 88 (boys)
Class 5A
Girls Regional 1
at Piedmont HS
Thursday, Feb. 25
7 p.m. — Eisenhower vs. Duncan
Saturday, Feb. 27
1:30 p.m. — Ike-Duncan winner vs. Piedmont
Girls Regional 3
at MacArthur HS
Thursday, Feb. 25
6 p.m. — Noble vs. Guthrie
8 p.m. — MacArthur vs. Santa Fe South
Saturday, Feb. 27
1:30 p.m. — regional title game
Girls Regional 4
at Carl Albert HS
Thursday, Feb. 25
6 p.m. — Altus vs. Guymon
8 p.m. — Capitol Hill vs. Carl Albert
Saturday, Feb. 27
1:30 p.m. — regional title game
Boys Regional 1
at MacArthur HS
Friday, Feb. 26
6 p.m. — Duncan vs. Noble
8 p.m. — MacArthur vs. Capitol Hill
Saturday, Feb. 27
7 p.m. — regional title game
Boys Regional 3
at Coweta HS
Friday, Feb. 26
6 p.m. — Eisenhower vs. Glenpool
8 p.m. — Coweta vs. Guymon
Saturday, Feb. 27
7 p.m. — regional title game
Boys Regional 4
at Carl Albert HS
Friday, Feb. 26
6 p.m. — Ardmore vs. Guthrie
8 p.m. — Altus vs. Carl Albert
Saturday, Feb. 27
7 p.m. — regional title game
Class 6A
Girls Regional 2
at Moore HS
6 p.m. — Lawton High vs. PC North
8 p.m. — Moore vs. Del City
Saturday, Feb. 27
1:30 p.m. — regional title game
Boys Regional 2
at Edmond Santa Fe
Friday, Feb. 26
6 p.m. — Choctaw vs. Yukon
8 p.m. — Lawton High vs. Edmond Santa Fe
Saturday, Feb. 27
7 p.m. — regional title game