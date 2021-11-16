Class 6A-I
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 19
At Putnam City HS
Jenks (10-1) vs. Mustang (7-4), 7 p.m.
At Owasso HS
Broken Arrow (8-3) vs. Union (10-1), 7 p.m.
Class 6A-II
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 19
at Yukon HS
Sand Springs (8-3) vs. Deer Creek-Edmond (9-2), 7 p.m.
at Langston University
Bixby (11-0) vs. Stillwater (9-2)
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 19
Pryor (9-2) at MacArthur (10-1), 7 p.m.
Guthrie (10-1) at McAlester (11-0), 7:30 p.m.
Coweta (10-1) at Carl Albert (9-2), 7 p.m.
Bishop McGuinness (7-4) at Collinsville (11-0), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 19
Bristow (9-2) at Clinton (10-1), 7;30 p.m.
Elk City (9-2) at Grove (10-1), 7 p.m.
Wagoner (9-2) at Tuttle (11-0), 7:30 p.m.
Blanchard (8-3) at Poteau (10-1), 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 19
Berryhill (9-2) at Heritage Hall (11-0), 7 p.m.
Sulphur (8-3) at Lincoln Christian (11-0), 7 p.m.
Verdigris (10-1) at Plainview (8-3), 7:30 p.m.
Perkins-Tryon (9-2) at Holland Hall (10-1), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Second Round
Friday, Nov. 18
Community Christian (9-2) at Oklahoma Christian School (11-0), 7 p.m.
Metro Christian (8-3) at Eufaula (10-1), 7 p.m.
Chandler (8-3) at Marlow (11-0), 7 p.m.
Cascia Hall (8-3) at Victory Christian (9-2), 7 p.m.
Beggs (9-2) at Vian (10-1), 7 p.m.
Lindsay (7-4) at Crossings Christian (9-2), 7:30 p.m.
Antlers (9-2) at Rejoice Christian (10-1), 7 p.m.
Jones (8-3) at Washington (11-0), 7 p.m.
Class A
Second Round
Friday, Nov. 18
Tonkawa (8-2) at Fairview (11-0), 7 p.m.
Stroud (6-5) at Morrison (8-3), 7:30 p.m.
Minco (8-3) at Ringling (11-0), 7:30 p.m.
Pawnee (5-5) at Mounds (10-1), 7:30 p.m.
Colcord (9-2) at Pawhuska (9-2), 7 p.m.
Elmore City-Pernell (9-1) at Burns Flat-Dill City (8-3), 7 p.m.
Woodland (9-2) at Gore (11-0), 7 p.m.
Hooker (10-1) at Cashion (9-1), 7 p.m.
Class B
Second Round
Friday, Nov. 18
Tipton (7-3) at Laverne (9-0), 7 p.m.
Regent Prep (9-2) at Summit Christian (9-1), 7 p.m.
Shattuck (8-2) at Velma-Alma (11-0), 7 p.m.
Wetumka (7-3) at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (9-1), 7:30 p.m.
Garber (10-1) vs. Dewar (11-0), 7:30 p.m.
Caddo (9-2) at Seiling (8-3), 7:30 p.m.
Keota (7-3) at Davenport (11-0), 7 p.m.
Balko/Forgan (10-1) at Empire (10-1), 7 p.m.
Class C
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 18
Midway (8-3) at Tyrone (9-1), 7 p.m.
Boise City (6-5) at Timberlake (11-0), 7 p.m.
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian (8-3) at Mtn. View-Gotebo (11-0), 7:30 p.m.
Waynoka (9-2) at Maud (10-1), 7:30 p.m.