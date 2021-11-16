Class 6A-I

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 19

At Putnam City HS

Jenks (10-1) vs. Mustang (7-4), 7 p.m.

At Owasso HS

Broken Arrow (8-3) vs. Union (10-1), 7 p.m.

Class 6A-II

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 19

at Yukon HS

Sand Springs (8-3) vs. Deer Creek-Edmond (9-2), 7 p.m.

at Langston University

Bixby (11-0) vs. Stillwater (9-2)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 19

Pryor (9-2) at MacArthur (10-1), 7 p.m.

Guthrie (10-1) at McAlester (11-0), 7:30 p.m.

Coweta (10-1) at Carl Albert (9-2), 7 p.m.

Bishop McGuinness (7-4) at Collinsville (11-0), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 19

Bristow (9-2) at Clinton (10-1), 7;30 p.m.

Elk City (9-2) at Grove (10-1), 7 p.m.

Wagoner (9-2) at Tuttle (11-0), 7:30 p.m.

Blanchard (8-3) at Poteau (10-1), 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 19

Berryhill (9-2) at Heritage Hall (11-0), 7 p.m.

Sulphur (8-3) at Lincoln Christian (11-0), 7 p.m.

Verdigris (10-1) at Plainview (8-3), 7:30 p.m.

Perkins-Tryon (9-2) at Holland Hall (10-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 18

Community Christian (9-2) at Oklahoma Christian School (11-0), 7 p.m.

Metro Christian (8-3) at Eufaula (10-1), 7 p.m.

Chandler (8-3) at Marlow (11-0), 7 p.m.

Cascia Hall (8-3) at Victory Christian (9-2), 7 p.m.

Beggs (9-2) at Vian (10-1), 7 p.m.

Lindsay (7-4) at Crossings Christian (9-2), 7:30 p.m.

Antlers (9-2) at Rejoice Christian (10-1), 7 p.m.

Jones (8-3) at Washington (11-0), 7 p.m.

Class A

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 18

Tonkawa (8-2) at Fairview (11-0), 7 p.m.

Stroud (6-5) at Morrison (8-3), 7:30 p.m.

Minco (8-3) at Ringling (11-0), 7:30 p.m.

Pawnee (5-5) at Mounds (10-1), 7:30 p.m.

Colcord (9-2) at Pawhuska (9-2), 7 p.m.

Elmore City-Pernell (9-1) at Burns Flat-Dill City (8-3), 7 p.m.

Woodland (9-2) at Gore (11-0), 7 p.m.

Hooker (10-1) at Cashion (9-1), 7 p.m.

Class B

Second Round

Friday, Nov. 18

Tipton (7-3) at Laverne (9-0), 7 p.m.

Regent Prep (9-2) at Summit Christian (9-1), 7 p.m.

Shattuck (8-2) at Velma-Alma (11-0), 7 p.m.

Wetumka (7-3) at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale (9-1), 7:30 p.m.

Garber (10-1) vs. Dewar (11-0), 7:30 p.m.

Caddo (9-2) at Seiling (8-3), 7:30 p.m.

Keota (7-3) at Davenport (11-0), 7 p.m.

Balko/Forgan (10-1) at Empire (10-1), 7 p.m.

Class C

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 18

Midway (8-3) at Tyrone (9-1), 7 p.m.

Boise City (6-5) at Timberlake (11-0), 7 p.m.

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian (8-3) at Mtn. View-Gotebo (11-0), 7:30 p.m.

Waynoka (9-2) at Maud (10-1), 7:30 p.m.

Recommended for you