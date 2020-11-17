(All games are scheduled to be played on Friday, Nov. 20, unless otherwise indicated)

Class 6A-I

Quarterfinals

7 p.m. — Broken Arrow at Union

7 p.m. — Westmoore at Santa Fe

7 p.m. — Norman North at Jenks

7:30 p.m. — Mustang at Owasso

Class 6A-II

Quarterfinals

7 p.m. — Sand Springs at Stillwater

7 p.m. — Putnam North at Choctaw

7 p.m. — Del City at Bixby

7 p.m. — B.T. Washington at Midwest City

Class 5A

Second Round

7 p.m. — Piedmont at El Reno

7 p.m. — McAlester at Pryor

7 p.m. — Claremore at Coweta

7 p.m. — Duncan at Bishop McGuinness

7 p.m. — Ardmore at Carl Albert

7 p.m. — Tahlequah at Bishop Kelley

7 p.m. — Shawnee at Collinsville

7 p.m. — Guthrie at MacArthur

Class 4A

Second Round

7 p.m. — Cushing at Weatherford

7 p.m. — Grove at Hilldale

7 p.m. — Sallisaw at Wagoner

7 p.m. — Newcastle at Tuttle

7 p.m. — Cache at Blanchard

7 p.m. — Broken Bow at Bristow

7 p.m. — Skiatook at Poteau

7 p.m. — Ada at Clinton

Class 3A

Second Round

7 p.m. — Plainview at Heritage Hall

7 p.m. — Berryhill at Verdigris

7 p.m. — Tulsa Central at Lincoln Christian

7 p.m. — Anadarko at Sulphur

7 p.m. — Perkins-Tryon at Kingston

7 p.m. — Vinita at Stigler

7 p.m. — Checotah at Holland Hall

7 p.m. — Lone Grove at Kingfisher

Class 2A

Second Round

7 p.m. — Kellyville at Oklahoma Christian School

7 p.m. — Davis at Community Christian

7 p.m. — Antlers at Eufaula

7 p.m. — Victory Christian at Sperry

7 p.m. — Bethel at Marlow

7 p.m. — Meeker at Chandler

7 p.m. — Rejoice Christian at Metro Christian

7 p.m. — Atoka at Vian

7 p.m. — Parkhill Keys at Cascia Hall

7 p.m. — Morris at Beggs

2 p.m. (Saturday) — Prague at Millwood

7 p.m. — Christian Heritage at Frederick

7 p.m. — Kiefer at Adair

7 p.m. — Spiro at Idabel

7 p.m. — Purcell at Washington

7 p.m. — Jones at Luther

Class A

Second Round

Teams with second-round byes: Warner, Hooker

7 p.m. — Cordell at Thomas

7 p.m. — Dibble at Tonkawa

7 p.m. — Quapaw at Pawnee

7 p.m. — Konawa at Colcord

7 p.m. — Oklahoma Bible at Ringling

7 p.m. — Texhoma at Hobart

7 p.m. — Mounds at Wewoka

7 p.m. — Morrison at Oklahoma Union

7 p.m. — Hominy at Pawhuska

7 p.m. — Mooreland at Minco

7 p.m. — Crescent at Wayne

7 p.m. — Allen at Gore

7 p.m. — Commerce at Woodland

7 p.m. — Elmore City at Cashion

Class B

Second Round

Teams with second-round byes: Laverne

7 p.m. — SW Covenant at Waurika

7 p.m. — Webbers Falls at Summit Christian

7 p.m. — Garber at Davenport

7 p.m. — Snyder at Velma-Alma

7 p.m. — Turpin at Ringwood

7 p.m. — Drumright at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale

7 p.m. — Arkoma at Quinton

7 p.m. — Weleetka at Dewar

7 p.m. — Depew at Covington-Douglas

7 p.m. — Balko/Forgan at Cherokee

7 p.m. — Tipton at Caddo

7 p.m. — Barnsdall at Regent Prep

7 p.m. — Wetumka at Keota

7 p.m. — Alex at Empire

7 p.m. — Okene at Shattuck

Class C

Second Round

Teams with second-round byes: Sasakwa

7 p.m. — Boise City at Buffalo

7 p.m. — Oaks Mission at Timberlake

7 p.m. — Waynoka at Maysville

7 p.m. — Sharon-Mutual at Mtn. View-Gotebo

7 p.m. — Maud at Medford

7 p.m. — Bowlegs at Midway

7 p.m. — Fox at Tyrone

