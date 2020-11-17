(All games are scheduled to be played on Friday, Nov. 20, unless otherwise indicated)
Class 6A-I
Quarterfinals
7 p.m. — Broken Arrow at Union
7 p.m. — Westmoore at Santa Fe
7 p.m. — Norman North at Jenks
7:30 p.m. — Mustang at Owasso
Class 6A-II
Quarterfinals
7 p.m. — Sand Springs at Stillwater
7 p.m. — Putnam North at Choctaw
7 p.m. — Del City at Bixby
7 p.m. — B.T. Washington at Midwest City
Class 5A
Second Round
7 p.m. — Piedmont at El Reno
7 p.m. — McAlester at Pryor
7 p.m. — Claremore at Coweta
7 p.m. — Duncan at Bishop McGuinness
7 p.m. — Ardmore at Carl Albert
7 p.m. — Tahlequah at Bishop Kelley
7 p.m. — Shawnee at Collinsville
7 p.m. — Guthrie at MacArthur
Class 4A
Second Round
7 p.m. — Cushing at Weatherford
7 p.m. — Grove at Hilldale
7 p.m. — Sallisaw at Wagoner
7 p.m. — Newcastle at Tuttle
7 p.m. — Cache at Blanchard
7 p.m. — Broken Bow at Bristow
7 p.m. — Skiatook at Poteau
7 p.m. — Ada at Clinton
Class 3A
Second Round
7 p.m. — Plainview at Heritage Hall
7 p.m. — Berryhill at Verdigris
7 p.m. — Tulsa Central at Lincoln Christian
7 p.m. — Anadarko at Sulphur
7 p.m. — Perkins-Tryon at Kingston
7 p.m. — Vinita at Stigler
7 p.m. — Checotah at Holland Hall
7 p.m. — Lone Grove at Kingfisher
Class 2A
Second Round
7 p.m. — Kellyville at Oklahoma Christian School
7 p.m. — Davis at Community Christian
7 p.m. — Antlers at Eufaula
7 p.m. — Victory Christian at Sperry
7 p.m. — Bethel at Marlow
7 p.m. — Meeker at Chandler
7 p.m. — Rejoice Christian at Metro Christian
7 p.m. — Atoka at Vian
7 p.m. — Parkhill Keys at Cascia Hall
7 p.m. — Morris at Beggs
2 p.m. (Saturday) — Prague at Millwood
7 p.m. — Christian Heritage at Frederick
7 p.m. — Kiefer at Adair
7 p.m. — Spiro at Idabel
7 p.m. — Purcell at Washington
7 p.m. — Jones at Luther
Class A
Second Round
Teams with second-round byes: Warner, Hooker
7 p.m. — Cordell at Thomas
7 p.m. — Dibble at Tonkawa
7 p.m. — Quapaw at Pawnee
7 p.m. — Konawa at Colcord
7 p.m. — Oklahoma Bible at Ringling
7 p.m. — Texhoma at Hobart
7 p.m. — Mounds at Wewoka
7 p.m. — Morrison at Oklahoma Union
7 p.m. — Hominy at Pawhuska
7 p.m. — Mooreland at Minco
7 p.m. — Crescent at Wayne
7 p.m. — Allen at Gore
7 p.m. — Commerce at Woodland
7 p.m. — Elmore City at Cashion
Class B
Second Round
Teams with second-round byes: Laverne
7 p.m. — SW Covenant at Waurika
7 p.m. — Webbers Falls at Summit Christian
7 p.m. — Garber at Davenport
7 p.m. — Snyder at Velma-Alma
7 p.m. — Turpin at Ringwood
7 p.m. — Drumright at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale
7 p.m. — Arkoma at Quinton
7 p.m. — Weleetka at Dewar
7 p.m. — Depew at Covington-Douglas
7 p.m. — Balko/Forgan at Cherokee
7 p.m. — Tipton at Caddo
7 p.m. — Barnsdall at Regent Prep
7 p.m. — Wetumka at Keota
7 p.m. — Alex at Empire
7 p.m. — Okene at Shattuck
Class C
Second Round
Teams with second-round byes: Sasakwa
7 p.m. — Boise City at Buffalo
7 p.m. — Oaks Mission at Timberlake
7 p.m. — Waynoka at Maysville
7 p.m. — Sharon-Mutual at Mtn. View-Gotebo
7 p.m. — Maud at Medford
7 p.m. — Bowlegs at Midway
7 p.m. — Fox at Tyrone