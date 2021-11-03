District 6AII-1

;District;Overall;

Team;W;L;W;L;MPs

Del City;6;0;8;1;62

Stillwater;5;1;7;2;46

Deer Creek;4;2;7;2;58

PC North;3;3;5;4;21

Lawton;3;3;4;5;-10

MW City;2;4;4;5;-27

Grant;1;5;3;6;-60

NWC;0;6;0;9;-90

Last week’s games

Deer Creek 67, Lawton High 20

Del City 59, U.S. Grant 7

Stillwater 50, Midwest City 0

PC North 55, NW Classen 6

This week’s games

Del City at Lawton High

Stillwater at PC North

U.S. Grant at Deer Creek

Midwest City at NC Classen

District 5A-1

;District;Overall

Team;W;L;W;L;MPs

MacArthur;6;0;9;0;85

Noble;5;1;7;2;51

Ardmore;5;1;8;1;66

El Reno;3;3;3;6;-10

Duncan;2;4;3;6;-12

Southeast;2;4;4;5;-41

Altus;1;5;1;8;-49

Cap Hill;0;6;0;9;-90

Last week’s games

MacArthur 73, Capitol Hill 6

Noble 36, Ardmore 35 (OT)

El Reno 41, Southeast 8

Duncan 37, Altus 0

This week’s games

Ardmore at MacArthur

El Reno at Altus

Capitol Hill at Noble

Duncan at Southeast

District 5A-2

;District;Overall

Team;W;L;W;L;MPs

Carl Albert;5;0;7;2;49

Guthrie;5;1;8;1;58

McGnns;3;2;4;4;43

Piedmont;2;3;4;5;-21

Eisenhower;2;3;5;4;-9

Woodward;1;4;3;6;-45

Guymon;0;5;0;8;-75

Last week’s games

Piedmont 21, Eisenhower 12

Guthrie 35, McGuinness 34 (OT)

Carl Albert 51, Woodward 13

This week’s games

Carl Albert at Eisenhower

Guymon at McGuinness

Woodward at Piedmont

District 4A-1

;District;Overall

Team;W;L;W;L;MPs

Clinton;6;0;8;1;89

Bethany;6;0;8;1;75

Newcastle;4;2;5;4;37

Elk City;4;2;7;2;30

Chickasha;2;4;4;5;-34

Elgin;2;4;3;6;-39

W’ford;0;6;3;6;-77

Cache;0;6;2;7;-81

Last week’s games

Elgin 37, Cache 15

Clinton 34, Elk City 0

Bethany 42, Weatherford 20

Newcastle 35, Chickasha 14

This week’s games

Elgin at Chickasha

Weatherford at Cache

Newcastle at Elk City

Bethany at Clinton

District 3A-1

;District;Overall

Team;W;L;W;L;MPs

Heritage;6;0;9;0;90

Perkins;5;1;7;2;60

Anadarko;4;2;4;5;28

Kingfisher;4;2;6;3;4

MtStMary;2;4;4;4;-13

McLoud;1;5;2;7;-50

BridgeCreek;1;5;2;7;-58

Douglass;1;5;3;6;-61

Last week’s games

Anadarko 52, Mount St. Mary 34

McLoud 28, Bridge Creek 7

Heritage Hall 50, Kingfisher 7

Perkins-Tryon 48, Douglass 0

This week’s games

Anadarko at Kingfisher

Bridge Creek at Perkins-Tryon

Heritage Hall at Mount St. Mary

Douglass at McLoud

District 2A-4

;District;Overall

Team;W;L;W;L;MPs

Marlow;6;0;9;0;90

Comanche;4;2;7;2;27

Frederick;4;2;5;4;29

Lindsay;4;2;5;4;21

Davis;4;2;6;3;18

Coalgate;1;5;2;7;-35

Tishomingo;1;5;1;8;-60

Marietta;0;6;0;9;-90

Last week’s games

Marlow 48, Frederick 7

Comanche 45, Coalgate 20

Lindsay 46, Tishomingo 8

Davis 42, Marietta 20

This week’s games

Davis at Frederick

Marlow at Tishomingo

Lindsay at Comanche

Marietta at Coalgate

District A-2

;District;Overall

Team;W;L;W;L;MPs

Mangum;5;0;6;2;72

Minco;4;1;6;3;48

Apache;3;2;4;5;8

Cordell;2;3;3;5;-9

Hobart;2;3;2;6;-17

Walters;2;4;3;6;-29

Carnegie;0;5;0;9;-73

Last week’s games

Mangum 40, Carnegie 0

Minco 42, Apache 6

Cordell 28, Walters 6

This week’s games

Carnegie at Apache

Cordell at Mangum

Minco at Hobart

District B-3

;District;Overall

Team;W;L;W;L;MPs

Empire;4;0;8;1;60

Tipton;3;1;5;3;23

Snyder;2;2;4;5;7

Cyril;2;2;3;6;-9

Waurika;1;3;3;6;-21

Central;0;4;3;6;-60

Last week’s games

Empire 50, Central High 0

Tipton 62, Waurika 22

Snyder 56, Cyril 20

This week’s games

Cyril at Empire

Tipton at Central High

Snyder at Waurika

District C-2

;District;Overall

Team;W;L;W;L;MPs

MVG;6;0;9;0;90

Temple;5;1;5;4;60

Thack;5;1;6;3;59

Maysville;4;2;6;3;31

Paoli;2;4;3;5;-37

Ryan;1;5;2;7;-53

Fox;1;5;2;6;-73

Grandfield;0;6;0;9;-77

Last week’s games

Mtn. View-Gotebo 62, Maysville 0

Temple 48, Paoli 22

Thackerville 72, Fox 40

Ryan 52, Grandfield 6

This week’s games

Mtn. View-Gotebo at Thackerville

Temple at Maysville

Grandfield at Paoli

Fox at Ryan

