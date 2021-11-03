District 6AII-1
;District;Overall;
Team;W;L;W;L;MPs
Del City;6;0;8;1;62
Stillwater;5;1;7;2;46
Deer Creek;4;2;7;2;58
PC North;3;3;5;4;21
Lawton;3;3;4;5;-10
MW City;2;4;4;5;-27
Grant;1;5;3;6;-60
NWC;0;6;0;9;-90
Last week’s games
Deer Creek 67, Lawton High 20
Del City 59, U.S. Grant 7
Stillwater 50, Midwest City 0
PC North 55, NW Classen 6
This week’s games
Del City at Lawton High
Stillwater at PC North
U.S. Grant at Deer Creek
Midwest City at NC Classen
District 5A-1
;District;Overall
Team;W;L;W;L;MPs
MacArthur;6;0;9;0;85
Noble;5;1;7;2;51
Ardmore;5;1;8;1;66
El Reno;3;3;3;6;-10
Duncan;2;4;3;6;-12
Southeast;2;4;4;5;-41
Altus;1;5;1;8;-49
Cap Hill;0;6;0;9;-90
Last week’s games
MacArthur 73, Capitol Hill 6
Noble 36, Ardmore 35 (OT)
El Reno 41, Southeast 8
Duncan 37, Altus 0
This week’s games
Ardmore at MacArthur
El Reno at Altus
Capitol Hill at Noble
Duncan at Southeast
District 5A-2
;District;Overall
Team;W;L;W;L;MPs
Carl Albert;5;0;7;2;49
Guthrie;5;1;8;1;58
McGnns;3;2;4;4;43
Piedmont;2;3;4;5;-21
Eisenhower;2;3;5;4;-9
Woodward;1;4;3;6;-45
Guymon;0;5;0;8;-75
Last week’s games
Piedmont 21, Eisenhower 12
Guthrie 35, McGuinness 34 (OT)
Carl Albert 51, Woodward 13
This week’s games
Carl Albert at Eisenhower
Guymon at McGuinness
Woodward at Piedmont
District 4A-1
;District;Overall
Team;W;L;W;L;MPs
Clinton;6;0;8;1;89
Bethany;6;0;8;1;75
Newcastle;4;2;5;4;37
Elk City;4;2;7;2;30
Chickasha;2;4;4;5;-34
Elgin;2;4;3;6;-39
W’ford;0;6;3;6;-77
Cache;0;6;2;7;-81
Last week’s games
Elgin 37, Cache 15
Clinton 34, Elk City 0
Bethany 42, Weatherford 20
Newcastle 35, Chickasha 14
This week’s games
Elgin at Chickasha
Weatherford at Cache
Newcastle at Elk City
Bethany at Clinton
District 3A-1
;District;Overall
Team;W;L;W;L;MPs
Heritage;6;0;9;0;90
Perkins;5;1;7;2;60
Anadarko;4;2;4;5;28
Kingfisher;4;2;6;3;4
MtStMary;2;4;4;4;-13
McLoud;1;5;2;7;-50
BridgeCreek;1;5;2;7;-58
Douglass;1;5;3;6;-61
Last week’s games
Anadarko 52, Mount St. Mary 34
McLoud 28, Bridge Creek 7
Heritage Hall 50, Kingfisher 7
Perkins-Tryon 48, Douglass 0
This week’s games
Anadarko at Kingfisher
Bridge Creek at Perkins-Tryon
Heritage Hall at Mount St. Mary
Douglass at McLoud
District 2A-4
;District;Overall
Team;W;L;W;L;MPs
Marlow;6;0;9;0;90
Comanche;4;2;7;2;27
Frederick;4;2;5;4;29
Lindsay;4;2;5;4;21
Davis;4;2;6;3;18
Coalgate;1;5;2;7;-35
Tishomingo;1;5;1;8;-60
Marietta;0;6;0;9;-90
Last week’s games
Marlow 48, Frederick 7
Comanche 45, Coalgate 20
Lindsay 46, Tishomingo 8
Davis 42, Marietta 20
This week’s games
Davis at Frederick
Marlow at Tishomingo
Lindsay at Comanche
Marietta at Coalgate
District A-2
;District;Overall
Team;W;L;W;L;MPs
Mangum;5;0;6;2;72
Minco;4;1;6;3;48
Apache;3;2;4;5;8
Cordell;2;3;3;5;-9
Hobart;2;3;2;6;-17
Walters;2;4;3;6;-29
Carnegie;0;5;0;9;-73
Last week’s games
Mangum 40, Carnegie 0
Minco 42, Apache 6
Cordell 28, Walters 6
This week’s games
Carnegie at Apache
Cordell at Mangum
Minco at Hobart
District B-3
;District;Overall
Team;W;L;W;L;MPs
Empire;4;0;8;1;60
Tipton;3;1;5;3;23
Snyder;2;2;4;5;7
Cyril;2;2;3;6;-9
Waurika;1;3;3;6;-21
Central;0;4;3;6;-60
Last week’s games
Empire 50, Central High 0
Tipton 62, Waurika 22
Snyder 56, Cyril 20
This week’s games
Cyril at Empire
Tipton at Central High
Snyder at Waurika
District C-2
;District;Overall
Team;W;L;W;L;MPs
MVG;6;0;9;0;90
Temple;5;1;5;4;60
Thack;5;1;6;3;59
Maysville;4;2;6;3;31
Paoli;2;4;3;5;-37
Ryan;1;5;2;7;-53
Fox;1;5;2;6;-73
Grandfield;0;6;0;9;-77
Last week’s games
Mtn. View-Gotebo 62, Maysville 0
Temple 48, Paoli 22
Thackerville 72, Fox 40
Ryan 52, Grandfield 6
This week’s games
Mtn. View-Gotebo at Thackerville
Temple at Maysville
Grandfield at Paoli
Fox at Ryan