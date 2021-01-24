Comanche County Tournament
Saturday’s summaries
GERONIMO 57, BIG PASTURE 28
Girls third place
GERONIMO—McCarthy 4-0-9, Bunch 3-0-7, Hughes 2-3-7, Lattimer 3-0-6, Chelsea Gomez 8-4-25, Hutchson 1-0-3. Totals 21-7-57.
BIG PASTURE—Mullins 2-0-4, Walker 1-0-2, Martin 1-2-4, Smith 5-0-13, Groves 2-0-4, Skinner 0-1-1. Totals 11-3-28.
Geronimo;16;12;19;12;--;57
BP;2;3;8;15;--;28
3-point goals: McCarthy, Bunch, Gomez 5, Hutchinson. BP—Smith 3.
WALTERS 58, STERLING 47
Boys third place
WALTERS—Ty Turner 6-0-12, Red Elk 2-1-6, Edmonds 1-2-5, Simon 1-0-2, Avery Cromwell 3-4-11, Coleman 3-0-6, Johnson 1-0-2, Cruz Perez 5-4-14. Totals 22-11-58.
STERLING—Frederick 1-1-3, Ty Hughes 6-0-15, Bridges 2-2-9, Anderson 2-2-6, Tate Hughes 1-0-2, Hoyden Taliaferro 4-2-12.
Walters;14;10;20;14;--;58
Sterling;9;10;7;21;--;47
3-point goals: Walters—Red Elk, Edmonds, Cromwell. Sterling—Ty Hughes 3, Taliaferro.
FREDERICK 44, WALTERS 36
Girls championship
FREDERICK—Dannie McClung 3-5-11, Orr 1-2-4, Harley Akin 4-0-10, Jenna Thornton 3-6-12, Miller 3-1-7. Totals 14-14-44.
WALTERS—Ford 3-0-7, Henson 1-0-2, Stevenson 1-0-2, Robinson 2-0-4, Edgmon 4-1-9, Emma Youngblood 4-4-12. Totals 15-5-36.
Fred;9;10;15;10;--;44
Walters;13;7;11;5;--;36
3-point goals: Frederick—Akin 2. Walters—Ford.
FREDERICK 89, BP 76
Boys championship
FREDERICK—Carter 8-0-16, Jones 2-0-5, Roady 4-1-9, Randle 5-1-11, McClung 4-4-14, Thompson 10-2-24, Cathey 4-0-8. Totals 37-10-89.
BIG PASTURE—Turner 2-1-5, Rivers 3-1-7, McClullough 6-1-16, Cartson C oates 9-9-27, Harris 6-6-19, Parker 1-0-2. Totals 27-18.
Fred;30;25;16;18;--;89
BP;17;18;21;20;--;76
3-point goals: Frederick—Jones, McClung 2, Thompson 2. BP—McCullough 3, Harris.
Regular season
CACHE 63, ALTUS 58
Girls
CACHE — Kyla Bonnarens 6-9-22, Kloe Heidebrecht 7-4-20, Tahchawwickah 2-3-9, Carter 2-0-4, Robinson 1-1-3, Smith 1-0-2, Young 1-0-2, Muldowney 0-1-1; Totals 20-18-63.
ALTUS — Johnson 10-2-24, McQuiggan 3-4-13, Harley 2-0-4, Tamez 0-2-2, Davis 2-0-5, Schults 5-0-10; Totals 22-8-58.
Cache;22;13;10;18;—;63
Altus;12;13;18;15;—;58
3-point goals: CACHE — Heidebrecht 2, Tahchawwickah 2, Bonnarens; ALTUS — McQuiggan 3, Johnson 2, Davis.