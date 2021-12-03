Tuesday

INDIAHOMA 33, SAYRE 32

Boys

INDIAHOMA — Dyllan Plaster 14, Tdohasan Sunray 13, Martinez 3, Qatson 2, Chibitty 1.

SAYRE — N/A

Indy;9;6;9;9;—;33

Sayre;4;9;8;11;—;32

3-point goals: INDIAHOMA — Plaster, Sunray, Martinez; SAYRE — N/A

