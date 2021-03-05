MACARTHUR 56, CARL ALBERT 46
Girls area championship
MACARTHUR — McKenzie Washington 6-1-13, Azariah Jackson 3-5-11, Naomi Smith 3-4-10, Tajanah Mardenborough 3-4-10, Nat. Smith 3-2-8, Thomas 1-0-2, Nad. Smith 1-0-2; Totals 20-16-56.
CARL ALBERT — Azya Poole 4-6-15, TC Traylor 5-2-13, Talley 2-0-5, Taylor 2-0-4, Landon 1-1-3, Cofer 0-2-2, Diaz 1-0-2, Battle 0-1-1, Moore 0-1-1; Totals 15-13-46.
Mac;13;16;10;17;—;56
CA;12;12;14;8;—;46
3-point goals: MACARTHUR — None; CARL ALBERT — Talley, Traylor, Poole.
CACHE 50, FORT GIBSON 43
Boys elimination game
CACHE — Carlos Harbin 5-1-14, Keegan Fink 4-0-10, Jacob Turner 5-0-10, Cotton 2-1-6, Tate 3-0-6, Niedo 2-0-4; Totals 16-2-50.
FORT GIBSON — Caden Dennis 8-2-18, Jaxan Blunt 3-4-12, Edwards 2-0-6, Rowan 0-3-3, Wicks 0-2-2, Briggs 1-0-2; Totals 14-11-43.
Cache;7;7;18;18;—;50
Ft. Gibson;8;13;12;10;—;43
3-point goals: CACHE — Harbin 3, Fink 2, Cotton; FORT GIBSON — Blunt 2, Edwards 2.
BRIDGE CREEK 52, CACHE 42, OT
Girls elimination game
CACHE — Kloe Heidebrecht 6-6-20, Kyla Bonnarens 4-7-15, Robinson 1-0-3, Carter 1-0-2, Young 1-0-2; Totals 13-13-42.
BRIDGE CREEK — Marrow 8-8-25, Badon 3-6-14, Ball 2-5-10, Lamberson 1-1-3; Totals 14-20-52.
Cache;9;7;9;15;2;—;42
Bridge;9;12;7;12;12;—;52
3-point goals: CACHE — Heidebrecht 2, Robinson. BRIDGE CREEK — Badon 2, Ball, Marrow.