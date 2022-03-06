State Pairs
Class A
Boys State Tournament
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 3
at Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgounds
Caddo 50, Vanoss 47
Garber 57, Riverfield 46
Tushka 33, Arapaho-Butler 30
Hydro-Eakly 64, Canute 46
Semifinals
Friday, March 4
at Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgounds
Tushka 42, Hydro-Eakly 40
Garber 64, Caddo 53
Championship
Saturday, March 5
at Jim Norick Arena,
State Fairgounds
Tushka 48, Garber 43
Girls State Tournament
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 3
at Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgounds
Caddo 50, Navajo 39
Seiling 62, Vanoss 32
Hydro-Eakly 52, Strother 42
Okarche 61, Garber 52
Semifinals
Friday, March 4
at Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgounds
Seiling 70, Caddo 32
Hydro-Eakly 63, Okarche 41
Championship
Saturday, March 5
at Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgounds
Seiling 47, Hydro-Eakly 46
Class B
Boys State Tournament
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 3
at Washington HS
Roff 55, Stringtown 40
Fort Cobb-Broxton 51, Mt. View-Gotebo 45
Glencoe 47, Leedey 34
Buffalo Valley 46, Duke 39
Semifinals
Friday, March 4
at Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgounds
Roff 34, Fort Cobb-Broxton 31
Glencoe 69, Buffalo Valley 50
Championship
Saturday, March 5
at Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgounds
Glencoe 46, Roff 45
Girls State Tournament
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 3
at Mustang HS
Whitesboro 44, Duke 34
Lomega 64, Okeene 52
Pttsburg 51, Lookeba-Sickles 41
Hammon 76, Varnum 37
Semifinals
Friday, March 4
at Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgounds
Pittsburg 59, Hammon 27
Lomega 65, Whitesboro 40
Championship
Saturday, March 5
at Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgounds
Pittsburg 53, Lomega 51
Area Pairs
Class 4A
AREA IV
at Shawnee HS
Thursday, March 3
Harding Charter 44, Anadarko 34 (Girls consolation Game 2)
Class 3A
AREA IV
Area Round
at Ada HS
Thursday, March 3
Kingston 37, Marlow 35 (Girls consolation Game 1)
Prague 71, Jones 55 (Boys consolation Game 1)
Comanche 43, Prague 29 (Girls consolation Game 2)
Kingston 77, Frederick 68 (Boys consolation Game 2)
Friday, March 4
Comanche 57, Kingston 46 (Girls consolation Game 3)
Jones 48, Bethel 40 (Girls Area championship, Jones to State)
Marlow 41, Bethel 33 (Boys Area championship, Marlow to State)
Saturday, March 5
Bethel 56, Comanche 54 (Girls Area consolation championship, winner to State)
Class 2A
AREA IV
at Chickasha HS
Thursday, March 3
Tishomingo 47, Apache 42 (Boys consolation Game 2)
Class 5A
Girls West Area Round
Thursday, March 3
at Edmond North HS
Carl Albert 53, MacArthur 43 (Area championship, CA to State)
Piedmont 45, Ardmore 47 (Area consolation)
Saturday, March 5
at Westmoore HS
MacArthur 44, Piedmont 31 (Area consolation championship, Mac to State)
Boys West Area Round
Friday, March 4
at Putnam City HS
Southeast 54, Carl Albert 48 (Area championship, Southeast to State)
MacArthur 69, Guthrie 53 (Area consolation)
Saturday, March 5
at Westmoore HS
Carl Albert 51, MacArthur 27 (Area consolation championship, Carl Albert to State)