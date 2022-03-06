State Pairs

Class A

Boys State Tournament

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 3

at Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgounds

Caddo 50, Vanoss 47

Garber 57, Riverfield 46

Tushka 33, Arapaho-Butler 30

Hydro-Eakly 64, Canute 46

Semifinals

Friday, March 4

at Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgounds

Tushka 42, Hydro-Eakly 40

Garber 64, Caddo 53

Championship

Saturday, March 5

at Jim Norick Arena,

State Fairgounds

Tushka 48, Garber 43

Girls State Tournament

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 3

at Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgounds

Caddo 50, Navajo 39

Seiling 62, Vanoss 32

Hydro-Eakly 52, Strother 42

Okarche 61, Garber 52

Semifinals

Friday, March 4

at Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgounds

Seiling 70, Caddo 32

Hydro-Eakly 63, Okarche 41

Championship

Saturday, March 5

at Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgounds

Seiling 47, Hydro-Eakly 46

Class B

Boys State Tournament

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 3

at Washington HS

Roff 55, Stringtown 40

Fort Cobb-Broxton 51, Mt. View-Gotebo 45

Glencoe 47, Leedey 34

Buffalo Valley 46, Duke 39

Semifinals

Friday, March 4

at Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgounds

Roff 34, Fort Cobb-Broxton 31

Glencoe 69, Buffalo Valley 50

Championship

Saturday, March 5

at Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgounds

Glencoe 46, Roff 45

Girls State Tournament

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 3

at Mustang HS

Whitesboro 44, Duke 34

Lomega 64, Okeene 52

Pttsburg 51, Lookeba-Sickles 41

Hammon 76, Varnum 37

Semifinals

Friday, March 4

at Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgounds

Pittsburg 59, Hammon 27

Lomega 65, Whitesboro 40

Championship

Saturday, March 5

at Jim Norick Arena, State Fairgounds

Pittsburg 53, Lomega 51

Area Pairs

Class 4A

AREA IV

at Shawnee HS

Thursday, March 3

Harding Charter 44, Anadarko 34 (Girls consolation Game 2)

Class 3A

AREA IV

Area Round

at Ada HS

Thursday, March 3

Kingston 37, Marlow 35 (Girls consolation Game 1)

Prague 71, Jones 55 (Boys consolation Game 1)

Comanche 43, Prague 29 (Girls consolation Game 2)

Kingston 77, Frederick 68 (Boys consolation Game 2)

Friday, March 4

Comanche 57, Kingston 46 (Girls consolation Game 3)

Jones 48, Bethel 40 (Girls Area championship, Jones to State)

Marlow 41, Bethel 33 (Boys Area championship, Marlow to State)

Saturday, March 5

Bethel 56, Comanche 54 (Girls Area consolation championship, winner to State)

Class 2A

AREA IV

at Chickasha HS

Thursday, March 3

Tishomingo 47, Apache 42 (Boys consolation Game 2)

Class 5A

Girls West Area Round

Thursday, March 3

at Edmond North HS

Carl Albert 53, MacArthur 43 (Area championship, CA to State)

Piedmont 45, Ardmore 47 (Area consolation)

Saturday, March 5

at Westmoore HS

MacArthur 44, Piedmont 31 (Area consolation championship, Mac to State)

Boys West Area Round

Friday, March 4

at Putnam City HS

Southeast 54, Carl Albert 48 (Area championship, Southeast to State)

MacArthur 69, Guthrie 53 (Area consolation)

Saturday, March 5

at Westmoore HS

Carl Albert 51, MacArthur 27 (Area consolation championship, Carl Albert to State)