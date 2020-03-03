If this past weekend’s high school basketball action taught us anything, it’s that we don’t know what we thought we did.
From state championship contenders getting pushed to edge to defending state champions and No. 1 teams getting knocked out of the playoffs entirely, it just proved that while the NCAA tournament may be March Madness, Oklahoma had its share of Late February Lunacy. And if we (meaning basketball fans, not necessarily the coaches who have to wade through the stressful swamp of playoff basketball), the chaotic fun is just beginning.
Personally, I was able to see four games in person, and learned plenty about local teams during those games.
If history is an indicator, regional semifinals between regional hosts and their lower-seeded counterparts are rarely much to write home about. That’s why, when I was forced to choose between going to Lawton High or MacArthur on Friday night for boys regional action, I chose LHS largely because of the storyline surrounding Lawton native Todd Millwee bringing Westmoore back to his old hometown, certainly not because I anticipated a great game. The problem for Lawton High was the Wolverines seemed to know they were supposed to win big. Thus, rather than pound the ball inside with players like Jamel Graves, they tried to hit as many 3-pointers as possible and put the game away early so they could take it easy in the second half. Of course, that didn’t happen. Instead, LHS escaped with a two-point victory.
The next night, while I was at MacArthur, Lawton High trailed Edmond Santa Fe by five at halftime. Once again, the inside game was dormant, with Ashawnti Hunter still unable to play and Graves held scoreless. But an astonishing night from 3-point land (13 triples as a team compared to just six 2-pointers) and some clutch free-throw shooting delivered Lawton High an emotional win.
The Wolverines are just one win from a state tournament berth, and yet, there appear to be more questions than answers at this point. What is the psyche like after a weekend like that? Can they count on players like Marty Perry, Laquon Williams and others to continue shooting like that from deep? How will they do Friday night in the area championship against an Edmond Memorial team who defeated them by 13 early in the year? The team has plenty of talent and depth, and played exceptionally well when they were playing the role of underrated underdog. Now that they’ve gotten their just due, what’s the mentality like?
Meanwhile, on the east side of town, I got a chance to cover MacArthur for the Highlanders’ regional final game against El Reno on Saturday. And the Highlanders did what they’ve done against nearly every opponent since mid-December: they got up early and kept the heat on with savage defense. What impresses me is how unselfish the team is. When every player in the main rotation can nail the 3-ball, it makes it an easy choice to make the extra passes, knowing that whoever the open man is, you feel comfortable when the ball lands in his hands.
MacArthur’s absurd athleticism will be put to the test Friday when they face No. 1 Del City. The Highlanders faced DC in this same round a year ago. But this Mac team is much improved compared to 12 months ago. And even if they do lose, they still have a shot at State against either Southeast or an Ardmore squad they thrashed twice in the past five weeks, winning by an average of 35.5 points.
The other games I saw where Thursday night in Anadarko, where the night began with the top-rated Anadarko girls against rival Cache. And to be honest, after ‘Darko trailed 9-7 at the end of the first quarter, part of me was left wondering, “THIS is the great Anadarko girls team I’ve heard so much about? THIS is the best girls team in the state??”
As if they heard my mental inquiries, Jeff Zinn’s girls answered my questions right away, and I can confirm, with a resound YES, they are for real. They are as tenacious on defense as when I first covered them three seasons ago. They have so many players who can shoot from nearly anywhere on the court. And they play unselfishly. Is there a team in Class 4A who can beat them? If there is, the list is short.
The second game was also Cache and Anadarko, where the boys played a rugged basketball game that featured a second quarter where six points were scored. But as Cache coach Miles Thompson told me before the game, “It’s better to win ugly than lose pretty,” and his boys did just that.
In many ways, the Bulldogs’ path mirrors that of their Wichita Mountain rivals, the Elgin Owls. Elgin is probably a better offensive team, but certainly hasn’t set the world on fire with a 15-11 record. But like Cache, Elgin has made it to the area round, even beating the same John Marshall team Cache upset in districts. What’s more is that if Cache and Elgin were to earn wins on Thursday, they would face one another with the loser heading home and the winner sitting one win from State.
They’re not the only local rivals who could face one another. The MacArthur and Eisenhower girls could play in a do-or-die area game for the third time in four years. However, MacArthur hopes that isn’t the case, as they would much prefer to beat Piedmont on Thursday and avoid having to attempt to beat the Eagles for a third time this season.
One rivalry that is for sure taking place is the battle between Stephens County foes Marlow and Comanche in the girls area round on Thursday in Chickasha. In their only meeting of the season, the No. 8 Indians beat Marlow by 15 in finals of the Stephens County Tournament.
But basketball fans will not get to see a meeting of arguably the best hoops rivalry in Southwest Oklahoma — and one of the best in the state — as in one of the stunners of the weekend, defending Class A boys state champion Cyril gave up a late lead in not one but two games to fail to make it to the state tournament. Meanwhile, the Fort Cobb-Broxton Mustangs, who lost their four-peat bid at the hands of Cyril one year ago yesterday, advanced to their eighth consecutive state tournament. After watching those teams stage such an incredible rivalry series over the past few years, it just doesn’t seem right to have one at State but not the other.
I’m sure Mustang fans might disagree.