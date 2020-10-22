It’s not always easy to admit when we make mistakes, even though we are all flawed.
It’s how we respond to those mistakes and how we choose to handle them that can help shape us.
MacArthur’s Amarion Hicks will be the first to admit he didn’t always take football as seriously as he probably should have. But the senior receiver/defensive back has learned to not take things for granted and said that if he could go back in time, he’d tell his younger self to not be afraid to work harder.
“I’d tell myself to take football a lot more serious, work out more, be disciplined,” Hicks said. “Take school more serious, too.”
Hicks is making up for lost time though, as he has become a reliable target for the Mac quarterbacks this season. And when it comes to reliability and consistency for Hicks, it all starts with his routes.
“I try to focus on my routes each and every day, how to create separation between me and my defenders,” Hicks said.
That might be why his favorite receivers to watch — DeAndre Hopkins, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs — are all experts and getting separation. Those receivers also have elite speed. And while he doesn’t run track, Hicks has still been able to train himself to get quicker.
It shows on plays like the screen pass he caught in Week 1 against Eisenhower. Hicks shook off a tackler and out-sprinted the rest of the Eagles defense for a 61-yard first-half touchdown.
He certainly has pretty good genes, as well. His brother, Demetrius Ingram, played at Mac, graduating in 2019. Meanwhile, Amarion also has a younger brother, whom he said he tries to set a good example for.
Setting an example for the younger players on MacArthur is also one of the more important things to Hicks as a senior. He said he tries to stress the mentality of working as a unit to all his teammates.
“Make sure we’re doing what we need to do to win, but we do it together,” Hicks said. “Lose or win, we’re a team.”