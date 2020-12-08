ARLINGTON, Texas — Hunter Herrin is officially back.
The Apache native got to take a victory lap at Globe Life Park to prove it Monday night after winning the fifth performance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Herrin roped and tied his calf in 7.4 seconds to win the go-round prize of $26,231 to mark his second placement in the 2020 Finals, his first since 2016 when his battle to overcome hip problems made for a tough three years.
After he took his victory lap, he was interviewed in the arena, his emotions were clearly evident.
“I just want to thank all my family and friends for helping me get back to this point,” Herrin said, his voice breaking. “When you have something happen like that you just wonder if you belong but this makes it all worth it.”
Herrin had been right in the thick of the average race until Sunday when he struggled and was unable to make his run before the 25.0-second buzzer, so that left him needing some good runs to pad his pocketbook and he got just that Monday.
And there was great news for Southwest Oklahoma’s other roper as Comanche’s Ryan Jarrett picked up his first check of the Finals with an 8.2 which was good for third and a check for $15,654. Jarrett had been struggling over the first four rounds but he got a good draw and made the most of it.
The good news for Jarrett is that he has caught all five calves and is currently alive in the average if he can keep being consistent over the course of the final five performances.