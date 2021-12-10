LAS VEGAS — That big gust of wind at 9:38 p.m. last night was a couple thousand Apache rodeo fans who were able to finally take a big breath after watching native son Hunter Herrin break out of his funk at the Wrangler National Finals with a time of 7.1 to win the eighth performance in the tie-down roping.
Herrin actually apologized to his many Southwest Oklahoma fans when he told the Cowboy Channel’s Amy Cameron-Wilson. “I should apologize to all my fans because I’ve been pretty pathetic.”
Herrin had only placed sixth in one earlier go-round but last night he really boosted his earnings.
He actually got off Rambo for a couple of performances but got back on his old friend for Thursday’s run and they worked just like they had some many times before.
The go-round victory was worth $26,977 and from the Thomas and Mack Center he was heading to the South Pointe to pick up his first go-round gold buckle and set himself up for a strong finish.
Herrin, who is out of the average race, took some of the luster away from many of the ropers fighting for the world title and he could do even more damage tonight and Saturday as the Finals wraps up a 10-day run.
And there was good news for Comanche’s Ryan Jarrett who shared fourth with Shane Hanchey with runs of 8.3, earning both of them $9,144. Hanchey is still in the title race but Jarrett is out of that battle but could still get a nice average check if he can stay solid in the final two performances.