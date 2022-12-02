Herrrin

HERRIN

LAS VEGAS—Apache’s Hunter Herrin accomplished the first goal of any qualifier for the National Finals Rodeo—just get a check in the opening go-round and build onto that foundation over the next nine performances.

Herrin roped and tied his calf in 8.5 seconds to grab the third-place check Thursday as he avoided the big problems suffered by many of the 15 ropers who are chasing the world title.

