LAS VEGAS—Apache’s Hunter Herrin accomplished the first goal of any qualifier for the National Finals Rodeo—just get a check in the opening go-round and build onto that foundation over the next nine performances.
Herrin roped and tied his calf in 8.5 seconds to grab the third-place check Thursday as he avoided the big problems suffered by many of the 15 ropers who are chasing the world title.
Herrin got a great start out of the box, caught his calf quick and went to work on the tie. He had a slight bobble trying to get his hooey to finish the run and that may have cost him a shot at first. He had to wait for 12 other ropers to make their runs but when all the ropers had finished he was one of those still smiling.
Reigning world champion Caleb Smidt got the go-round win with a solid 7.5 to pocket $28,914. Kincade Henry was second at 8.1 and earned $22,851.
Herrin pocketed $17,255 to push his yearly earnings to $142,025, moving him from 13th to sixth and kept him in good position in the average.
Two of the leaders, Tuf Cooper and John Douch, both took a no-time which makes their chances of getting an average check much tougher. Douch is currently third in the world standings and Cooper is 11th after being moved down a spot by Herrin.
The second performance of the NFR will be tonight with the action beginning at 7:45 p.m. Central Standard time. Coverage can be found on the Cowboy Channel which is Channel 232 on Dish.