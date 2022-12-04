LAS VEGAS—In so many sports, it’s the start that often makes or breaks the final outcome and while drag racing, sprints and others are the ones we think about most often, rodeo is no different.

Saturday Apache’s Hunter Herrin got a slow start out of the roping box at the National Finals Rodeo and that forced him to scramble just to keep alive in the all-important average. Herrin had to go well down the arena to make the catch and he wound up getting a leg in the rope as well.

