LAS VEGAS—In so many sports, it’s the start that often makes or breaks the final outcome and while drag racing, sprints and others are the ones we think about most often, rodeo is no different.
Saturday Apache’s Hunter Herrin got a slow start out of the roping box at the National Finals Rodeo and that forced him to scramble just to keep alive in the all-important average. Herrin had to go well down the arena to make the catch and he wound up getting a leg in the rope as well.
He got the rope free and somehow kept his grip on one leg, flanked the calf and tied it in 18.4 seconds. He didn’t care that he didn’t get a check; he was just happy to still be in the average race and that will be critical at the end of the Finals. Thus far four tie-down ropers have dropped out of the average and staying alive is all Herrin was thinking about as the crowd cheering loudly as he showed the cowboy spirit that fans have grown to love over the years.
Cory Solomon won Saturday’s go-round with a 6.9 and he also jumped to second in the average. Herrin dropped to eighth in the average but that’s a much better position than the four ropers who are out of the average at this point.
Herrin, who collected third-place checks the first two nights to make a big jump in the world standings, can put Saturday behind him and get back on track during Sunday’s fourth performance.