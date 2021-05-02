There is nothing like winning a major rodeo event to send a contestant racing up the world standings. That’s just what Apache’s Hunter Herrin did recently when he claimed the Ram National Circuit Finals tie-down roping title in Kissimmee, Fla.
Herrin stayed in the elimination format with good early runs, including a win in the opening round, then when it got down to the four finalists, he was able to post a 7.6 to just win the title and nearly $19,000 in earnings.
That hefty pile of cash sent hi from 28th in the tie-down world standings to fifth and made his trip to another Wrangler National Finals Rodeo a little easier.
“To win what I won here just puts you back in the race to make the (National) Finals (Rodeo),” he said.
Herrin’s amazing comeback from three surgical procedures to correct a problem with his hip, was just able to make the National Finals last year, then went on a tear by winning two go-rounds and placing second in a couple of others to earn $144,000 during the event in Arlington, Texas, and finish fifth in the final world standings. Amazing considering, he came is as the 15th and last roper to make the Finals.
Herrin becomes the second Apache roper to claim the National Circuit Finals title as he joins long-time friend Maury Tate with that elite distinction. Tate won the title in 1987, right when his “Mo” Betta Clothing Company was taking off toward it’s rise up the western wear charts. These days Tate owns his own “Mo” Betta Rodeo Company and he and Herrin remain close friends. Two years ago, Herrin spent the summer months working for Tate helping produce the Cody Nite Rodeo in Cody, Wyo,
And speaking of Tate, the final figures have been released on the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bull Riding that he helped produce with Frontier Rodeo Company earlier this month.
The event featured $10,000 added to the purse, pushing the total payout to $18,612. The winner was Roscoe Jarboe who rode “Mo” Betta’s Remember Me for an 88.5 which earned him $5,583.60.
J.W. Sharp, a former world champion, got a share of second with an 87.5 aboard Bootlegger from the Frontier pen. Tied for second was Creek Young aboard Lookin Up from Frontier.
Jeff Askey was fourth with an 86.5 aboard “Mo” Betta’s Farmer Paw and he earned $2,047.32. Rounding out the top five was Braden Richardson with an 85 on Moon Pie from Frontier. He earned a check for $1,302.84.
While a cold southeasterly wind kept the crowd size down somewhat on opening night, the Saturday night crowd was the largest since the event was started five years ago. . .
Guymon hosting top field
The Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo started Wednesday and will wind down today and as usual the field is loaded with just about everyone who is healthy and ready to perform.
Most of the area standouts including Herrin, Ryan Jarrett of Comanche and saddle bronc rider Colt Gordon will be in the field and chasing part of the huge purse. Guymon remains the largest rodeo in Oklahoma, thanks in part to a huge field that comes to town since there are not many other big rodeos this weekend.
In case you are interested, the Cowboy Channel is planning extensive coverage of the Guymon Rodeo. . .
Duncan hosting PRCA rodeo
If you want to see some of the greats who will be in Guymon this weekend, just make the drive to Duncan next Friday and Saturday (May 7-8) when Cord McCoy’s Pro Rodeo will make a stop at the Stephens County Arena.
McCord is a well-known former bull rider, made the PRCA National Finals in 2005 and then moved to the PBR where he was able to earn a spot in the World Finals six times.
Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and tickets can be purchased at Crutcher’s for the West in Duncan, or go online to this Website: McCoyRodeo.com.