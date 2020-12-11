ARLINGTON, Texas — Hunter Herrin continued his hot streak at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and while he didn’t take his third victory lap, he did add another second with a solid time of 7.5.
Westyn Hughes, one of the last contestants to have a shot at Herrin’s time, did just that, roping and tying his calf in 7.4 to just edge out the Apache cowboy.
Herrin has now won two firsts and two seconds over the course of the last four performances at Globe Life Field and gained even more ground on world leader Shad Mayfield, who failed to place again.
Herrin’s amazing comeback story from two hip surgeries has been a hot topic on social media and all the pre-rodeo broadcasts and last night he added $20,731 to his earnings, pushing his total to $168,164 for the year, including $122,115 at the Finals, which has him in third in the Top Gun standings which is given to the contestant who wins the most in one event.
The bad news for Herrin is that he remains out of the average race although he had now climbed to ninth, one spot out of the payout after Saturday’s final performance. For him to move higher he would need one or more of the ropers in front of him to take a no time since he has roped just seven calves during the 10-day rodeo.
There was more good news for the area delegation as Comanche’s Ryan Jarrett posted a time of 7.8 to take third in the go-round and pick up a much-needed check for $15,654. Jarrett also improved his position in the average to fifth with a total time of 87.30 on eight head. If he can hold that position, he could really pad his bank account come Saturday.
Shane Hanchey leads the average, Cory Solomon is second and Marty Yates third, with another Oklahoman, Caddo Lewallen coming in fourth just ahead of Jarrett.