ARLINGTON, Texas — Ask just about any rodeo contestant and they will tell you there is nothing worse than being the first competitor out of the chutes and that’s just where Apache’s Hunter Herrin found himself Friday night at the Wrangler National Finals at Globe Life Field.
Herrin, who was one of five tie-down ropers introduced during the opening ceremonies as title contenders, was able to make a quick catch but when he got to the calf he ran into problems and wound up with a 12.1, which was well out of the money.
Herrin had either won or placed second in the last four go-rounds and he was gunning for another since that’s his only hopes for a world title, to pocket day money. He’s already won more than $122,000 at the Finals and now he has one more chance tonight when all the titles are decided. Herrin remains one spot out of an average check so he’d need another good round and somebody above him to take a no-time tonight.
Comanche’s Ryan Jarrett had another quick catch but he ran into trouble with his tie and settled for an 8.4. but on this night that was good for a share of fifth with Shane Hanchey. Jarrett earned $5,500 for his share of fifth/sixth but he also continues to hold a place in the average, coming into tonight’s final go-round in fifth with a total time of 95.70 on nine calves.
Tuf Cooper, one of the favorites coming into the Finals, got his first go-round win with a 6.9, while Marty Yates was second with a 7.0 and Ty Harris third at 7.3. Cooper has no title chance as he’s well down in the average race.
Shad Mayfield continued to have his trouble, taking another no-time last night and now his best hope is to win the final go-round in a bid to hold off several challengers since he’s totally out of the average after posting just four qualified runs.