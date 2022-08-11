Rodeo fans are used to seeing injuries in the sport but when Ty Breuer was accepting his bonus cash after posting the top score in the bareback riding as the 84th Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo officially opened at the LO Ranch Arena, he was wiping blood off his face.
When asked what happened it was not what you might expect.
“I think that bronc’s tail whacked me in the face,” Breuer said while accepting the $500 performance bonus from Liberty National Bank after making a good ride aboard Beutler and Sons’ Nutrena’s Anything Goes before a large “Carload Night” crowd at the LO Ranch Arena.
“I have been wanting to get on that bronc and it turned out like I had hoped. That’s been a good horse and I’m happy to get a good draw and make the most of it.”
Breuer was one of six bareback riders and while the 84 was best during Wednesday’s first performance, he will have to wait until Saturday to see if that will stand up for the bigger check.
The large crowd included a big group of Apache fans who turned out to see hometown hero Hunter Herrin make his second run to cap the tie-down roping. The veteran roper waited patiently to get everything just right before nodding and making a near-perfect run for a 7.6 that was good for a share of third in the second go-round. More importantly his 15.7 on two head pushed him to second in the average and leaves him in great position to pick up three checks as he continues his late-season surge that has lifted him to 12th in the world standings as he chases his 12th National Finals Rodeo berth.
Herrin trails only reigning world champion Shad Mayfield’s 15.3 in the average and while there are some good contestants left to compete over the next three nights, it seems logical that Mayfield, Herrin and three-time world champion Caleb Smith at 15.9 are good bets to get checks when all is said and done Saturday night.
Answering the challenge as the last roper in the box and his success will make some long trips much easier to accept for the next couple of weeks. He was heading to Sikeston, Mo., right after finishing his run last night and then will fly to Hermiston to rope at that rich $20,000 added rodeo over the weekend.
Steer wrestlers were spending extra time at the arena after a drawing error forced the final three contestants to make their runs in the regular performance and then they were to start the second go-round after the performance was completed.
Bridger Anderson and Sam Goings split first and second in the first go-round with times of 4.0. Northwestern State University rodeo coach Stockton Graves was third at 4.1.
In the saddle bronc riding Parker Fleet of Axtell, Texas, made a solid ride aboard Final Act for a 79 to surge into the lead but with several top riders coming to Lawton over the next three nights, that might be in jeopardy but at least he pocketed the $500 bonus from Liberty National Bank.
“That’s a good horse and I was happy to draw it but I should have done a better job,” the Texas cowboy said. “When you get a good draw, you’ve got to make the most of it and it didn’t take advantage of it.”
Tonight’s second performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and two of the best saddle bronc riders scheduled are brothers Jacobs and Sterling Crawley who are no strangers to the National Finals Rodeo with Jacobs owning the 2015 world championship.