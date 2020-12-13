ARLINGTON, Texas — Last week, before the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo started, Hunter Herrin said there was often doubt in his mind over the past three years if he still could compete with the best tie-down ropers in the world.
But after an amazing 10 days, Herrin comes away from the Finals with a full pocket of money and the admiration of all rodeo fans. Herrin wound up the 10-performance Finals by finishing second Saturday with a 7.5 to earn $20,731 more and push his earnings to more than $142,846 for the Finals.
The Apache cowboy made the Finals in 2016 but missed the next three while suffering hip problems that required two surgeries and then months of physical therapy and even more treatments this season.
Over the final six performances Herrin either won the go-round or was second. However, Herrin was one spot out of the average in ninth after failing to post a qualified run a week ago in the fourth performance.
Herrin’s performance Saturday night was made all the more impressive by his rough night on Friday.
He was able to make a quick catch but when he got to the calf he ran into problems and wound up with a 12.1, which was well out of the money.
Herrin had either won or placed second in the last four go-rounds and he was gunning for another since that’s his only hopes for a world title, to pocket day money. He’s already won more than $122,000 at the Finals and now he has one more chance tonight when all the titles are decided. Herrin remains one spot out of an average check so he’d need another good round and somebody above him to take a no-time tonight.
Shane Hanchey had an 8.0 for fifth last night but he won the average, howevver he needed to be no worse than fourth to win the world title and in the end, Shad Mayfield, who came in with a huge lead, was able to hang on and win the world title despite the fact his calf didn’t stayed tied Saturday.
Mayfield ended up with $198,399 while Marty Yates slipped into second in the final standings with $198,168, leaving just $231 for Mayfield to hang onto the title. Hanchey was third with $195,991 and Herrin, who came in as No. 15, wound up fourth in the world with earnings of $188,895.
Comanche’s Ryan Jarrett did earn a nice average check by finishing fifth in that all-important category, catching all 10 calves and completing the tie in 105 seconds. He finished 5th in the average and ended the year with $127,233, which leaves him in 10th.