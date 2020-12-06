ARLINGTON, Texas — Apache’s Hunter Herrin showed he still belongs among the world’s top tie-down ropers by posting a 7.3 time Saturday to split second and third at the third performance of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at Globe Life Park.
Herrin, who made nine trips to the Finals before suffering a hip injury that required two surgeries and months of rehab, had roped his first two calves and was in the average race but last night’s lofty finish gave him his first check and improved his place in the average to eighth, the last spot that gets a big check come next Saturday.
And, interestingly enough, the man Herrin bumped from the Finals at the end of September, Cory Soloman (who was added to the field this week when another contestant tested positive for COVID) got the go-round win last night with a 7.0.
Herrin and Tyson Durfey both scored 7.3 to tie while Shane Hanchey was fourth. Solomon picked up 26,231 points while Herrin and Durfey each earned 18,192 points each.
You may note that there are points listed instead of dollars and there is a reason behind that. NFR officials will wait until the final numbers of ticket sales and sponsorship money is tallied and then determine just how much each point is going to be worth. Of course, contestants are hoping it will be $1 per point but it could be less, it just depends on how things go the rest of the seven performances.
For the third night, Comanche’s Ryan Jarrett struggled, posting a 13.2 after trouble on the ground. He has yet to cash a check in the first 3 rounds.