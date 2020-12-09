ARLINGTON, Texas — Hunter Herrin went under the 7.0-second mark Tuesday to pick up another hefty check at Globe Life Field during the sixth performance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Herrin, the veteran Apache cowboy, had won Monday’s fifth round with a 7.4 time and that seemed to motivate him even more as he roped and tied his calf in a sizzling 6.9 seconds to finish second in the go-round and win a check for $20,731, giving him three checks in the course of the first six performances.
Only defending world champion Haven Meged was able to beat the 37-year-old Herrin with a time of 6.8 and those two runs marked the first ones below the 7.0 mark.
With his third check, Herrin actually moved into second in the world standings behind Shad Mayfield, the young cowboy who came in with a huge lead but who has struggled thus far with only one check, that coming on opening night.
Herrin, though, is going to have to keep chasing day money since he was unable to make a qualified run Sunday and is well back at 11th in the average.
Still, he was excited about Monday’s round when he met with the media.
“You just get overwhelmed and that’s what’s hitting me right now,” Herrin said Monday after the go-round win. “You work so hard to get here when you’re younger and 100% healthy and then you waste some years that you think you should have won the world title and you didn’t. Your focuses kind of change to just staying on top and then you have an injury. I had to have two hip surgeries. Then in your mind you think, ‘What if I don’t make it back to that level that you were once at.
“What I’ve learned is to not be Superman coming in here. I used to rely on my athletic ability so much, and I don’t have that any more at 36 and two surgeries. I think what I’ve learned most through the surgeries and in 2018 and 2019 not getting to rodeo, is when you get an opportunity you’ve got to capitalize on it. I’m not going to be as fast or athletic as I was but hopefully my mind is better than it was 10-15 years ago, and I’m going to try and rely on that a bit more.”
Southwest Oklahoma’s other roper in the field, Comanche’s Ryan Jarrett, didn’t place with a 9.9 but he does have a chance at an average check as he’s currently seventh in the average after posting six qualified runs.
The Finals concludes Saturday night when the champions will be crowned.