ARLINGTON, Texas—Hunter Herrin has always been a streaky tie-down roper and there is no better place than the Wrangler National Finals to get on one of those streaks.
Last night Herrin put on a dazzling show with a 6.8 time to win his second go-round title in three days to climb closer to Shad Mayfield in the world standings. There have now been three sub-7-second runs in the Finals and Herrin has two of them.
With the win Herrin has now won $101,384 to remain second in the world standings and gained another $15,000 on Shad Mayfield who did get a qualified run Wednesday after struggling mightily this week.
Mayfield has now won $198,399 this year while Herrin, who came into the Finals in 15th place, has now earned $147,433 this year. Mayfield is totally out of the average so his only chance to win now is over the final three performances.
Tuf Cooper helped his all-around hopes by finishing second with a 7.0 which earned him $20,731. Cory Solomon was third at 7.5 to keep his hot streak going as well.
Comanche’s Ryan Jarrett posted a time of 11.4 and that run included him making his catch while swinging his rope backwards. And while Jarrett has struggled this week with just two placements, a third and a split for fourth and fifth, he is sixth in the average and if any of the leaders bobble, he could move even higher and get a nice check Saturday.
The Finals concludes Saturday night when the champions will be crowned.