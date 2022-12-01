Sports fans have heard coaches and broadcaster throw around the term “competitor” often to describe those athletes who have the ability to turn up their motor when the pressure is squarely on their shoulders.
Hunter Herrin probably wears that “competitor” label as well as anyone who competes as a professional athlete; it’s something he’s had from the time he started throwing the basketball into the bucket as a youngster.
We had the pleasure of watching him before an Apache football game this season, arriving early for warmups to watch son Houston get loose before the game. With each pass the sophomore quarterback threw, dad was watching intently, clapping for those on target and offering even more vocal support on those that were off-target. Young Herrin led his team to a district title but in the first round of the playoffs he suffered a broken collarbone and underwent surgery last week.
Saturday, with his young athlete already on the mend, Herrin loaded up his horse, enough starched jeans and shirts to last 15 days and plenty of optimism as he headed back to the National Finals Rodeo for the 12th time.
He will join up with 14 others to ride behind the Oklahoma flag tonight in the grand entry as the grand event of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association begins at Thomas and Mack Center on the campus of UNLV.
Herrin enters the Finals in 13th with earnings of $114,770 and while that is well behind the leader Shad Mayfield with earnings of $203,508.08 as we’ve learned in recent years anyone can get hot in Vegas and climb from 15th to the world title, something that has happened before. The winner of each go-round will pocket $28,914 and those who claim the average title will earn $74,150, so that shows that anyone can win a title if they find good luck in the city where luck is the name of the game.
Herrin is joined in the tie-down field by Tyler Milligan of Pawhuska who comes into the NFR ranked 10th with earnings of $118,707.
Fans who doubt that Herrin can make a run at the title have forgotten what he did two years ago when the NFR was held in Arlington, Texas, during the COVID lockdowns in Vegas. He won two go-rounds, finished second in a couple of others and wound up pocketing more than $144,000 to climb from 14th to 4th in the final world standings.
The largest Oklahoma delegation is competing in the women’s barrel racing with Minco’s Dona Kay Rule coming in at No. 2 with $127,441.79 and Pawhuska’s Wenda Johnson coming in at No.3 with earnings of $121,594.27. Also in the field are Emily Beisel of Weatherford 9th with earnings of $93,964.76 and Leslie Smalygo of Skiatook getting the final spot in the field in 15th with earnings of $84,453.00.
There are three Oklahoma bull riders in the Finals led by Trevor Kastner of Roff in 6th with earnings of $123,539.66; Trey Kimzey of Strong City comes in ranked No. 8 with earnings of $113,186.06; and No. 14-ranked Lukasey Morris of Union City who has put together $100,667.39 this season.
The other five Oklahoma contestants are in the team roping and they will be in the thick of the fight for those gold buckles. Andrew Ward of Edmond comes in as the No. 2-ranked header with more than $124,000 in total money and Coleman Proctor of Pryor is No. 4 with $110,691 won this season. And while Clay Smith of Broken Bow is well back in 13th at $88,851, even he could make a big run at the title if things work out in his favor.
The two Oklahoma heelers competing are No. 7-ranked Travis Graves of Jay and No. 11 Joseph Harrison of Marietta. Graves has earned more than $106,000 while Harrison comes in at $92,115.
Rodeo fans will be able to watch the NFR starting each night at 7:45 p.m. (CST) on the Cowboy Channel which is available on Fidelity Cable’s MaxView package on Channel 72. Dish subscribers can catch the NFR on the Cowboy Channel (232) and those on DirecTV can view the NFR on Channel 603 or on RFD-TV Channel 345.