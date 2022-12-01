Hunter

Apache tie-down roper Hunter Herrin is shown competing in the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas during one of his earlier trips to professional rodeo’s season finale. Herrin is making his 12th appearance in the Finals starting tonight at the Thomas and Mack Arena in Vegas.

 Courtesy PRCA

Sports fans have heard coaches and broadcaster throw around the term “competitor” often to describe those athletes who have the ability to turn up their motor when the pressure is squarely on their shoulders.

Hunter Herrin probably wears that “competitor” label as well as anyone who competes as a professional athlete; it’s something he’s had from the time he started throwing the basketball into the bucket as a youngster.