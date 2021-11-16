Manuel Hernandez shows his Louisiana roots in love for being outdoors. He can also shoe through his love of crawfish étouffée too.
“I love that Cajun food,” Hernandez said.
Born in Jonesboro, Louisiana, near Shreveport, Hernandez spent his elementary school years until his sixth-grade year. Then, he would move to Lawton to attend MacArthur middle school, before moving back to Jonesboro after his eighth-grade year. There, he would spend his freshman, sophomore and junior years before moving back to Lawton for his senior year.
“My mom wanted to move there, and we had a bunch of family down in Louisiana too,” he said. “She works for Amazon, so she started working at the Oklahoma City location before my senior year.”
Perhaps it was the Louisiana land of tall trees and rigid landscape that made Hernandez a lover of the outdoors. The same heart for nature has carried Hernandez all the way up from north Louisiana to southwest Oklahoma.
“I have some friends in Sterling that have some land, and that’s where I like to go hunt,” he said. “I love to fish and hunt. I am outdoorsmen for sure.”
Football has always been a love for Hernandez. Since his time here in Lawton and Jonesboro, he has always had football apart of his life. But now, football shares the same spotlight with another sport in his life, baseball. Hernandez, the shortstop and utility man on the baseball team, is beginning to look other avenues of sports.
“Football has always been a sport I’ve always loved, but I’ve also picked up baseball,” he said. “Baseball is a big part of my life. When I picked up the sport,I wasn’t sure what to do at first. What was weird was that it felt natural at the same time.”
Hernandez doesn’t want to stay too far from being outside. He hopes to continue to play baseball in college while studying agriculture. Since his time in Louisiana, Hernandez has participated in each school’s FFA program. Perhaps it is Louisiana roots, but Hernandez hopes to stay outside and use his hands.
“I love agriculture, so I always thought about attending a school to get my degree in that field. I’ve been in agriculture my whole life so it’s just something I’ve always been interested in,” he said. “I’m more of a hands-on person, work really hard type of person.”
As he prepares for his senior year, Hernandez wants to continue doing well in the classroom. Amid the playoff run and baseball season coming, Hernandez wants to have the best grades possible.
“I want to keep ahold of my grades and focusing on graduating,” Hernandez said. “Grades have been all I have been thinking about, just keeping it 100 percent on that.”