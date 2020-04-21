Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.