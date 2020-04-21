Two seniors from Lawton were named All-Region by the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association (OGBCA), while an Anadarko senior was named All-State by the OGBCA.
Eisenhower’s Anjoley Clayton and MacArthur’s Erin Henry were both named to the large school west All-Region team, while Anadarko’s Averi Zinn was named the middle-sized school West All-State team.
The OGBCA’s all-region and all-state teams were announced on Saturday.
Clayton averaged 10.7 points and 2.6 steals per game as a senior, and was one of the Eagles’ best perimeter defenders. Henry was a three-year starter for the Highlanders and was a vital part of Mac’s success while she was there. Both Mac and Ike had successful 2019-20 campaigns, with Eisenhower beating MacArthur by 3 in a do-or-die area consolation game that punched Ike’s ticket to its fourth straight state tournament.
Zinn was the leading scorer and one of the best defenders for a ‘Darko team that went 26-1 and was ranked No. 1 in the state while trying to defend its Class 4A state championship. The Warriors made the state tournament in all four of Zinn’s seasons. Averi, along with her sisters Libbi and Layni, played a key role for their dad, Coach Jeff Zinn.