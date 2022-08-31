Bulking up

Lawton High School cornerback/wide receiver Daniel Hernandez lifts during a weight session during the 2021 season. Hernandez was picked to wear No. 5 for the Wolverines this season, the highest honor a Wolverine can earn from the coaching staff. He will be wearing that number Thursday when LHS hosts Duncan at Cameron Stadium in the season opener.

One of the highlights of Lawton High School’s preseason preparations for the football season is the designation of a couple of special players, the ones who will wear No. 5 and No. 55.

That tradition started after the Wolverines claimed the state title in 1987 behind senior quarterback Kelly Stinnett who just happened to wear No. 5 during that drive to the gold ball. And Will Shields was wearing No. 55 during that stretch and his credentials go all the way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.