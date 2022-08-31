One of the highlights of Lawton High School’s preseason preparations for the football season is the designation of a couple of special players, the ones who will wear No. 5 and No. 55.
That tradition started after the Wolverines claimed the state title in 1987 behind senior quarterback Kelly Stinnett who just happened to wear No. 5 during that drive to the gold ball. And Will Shields was wearing No. 55 during that stretch and his credentials go all the way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Since that point, those two numbers have had special meaning at LHS and not just anyone can wear those; they have to earn that right.
This year No. 5 is being worn by senior Daniel Hernandez, a cornerback/wide receiver who has molded himself from a slim freshman into a strong, quick leader for the Wolverines.
“I think all the coaches will agree that Daniel has made the most improvement of any player on this team,” Head Coach Ryan Breeze said. “He’s worked hard to get bigger, stronger and faster. Plus, he’s become a great leader, he is an honor student and just a model for the type of player any coach would love to have.”
Hernandez gives much of the credit to older brother Matthew and parents Julio and Lisa.
“I think I weighed about 130 pounds when I got up here to LHS,” Hernandez said. “I learned how to work hard from my brother; he inspired me. He played four years here and then got a chance to play at Panhandle State and he earned that with his work ethic. My dad is still in the Army and he and my mom are the same way; they push us to be good students, hard workers and to earn the things we want. Mom is also a great talker, if she thinks I’m sluggish or something she will always talk to me and motivate me.”
His love for the game is clear from the outset as his answer to the question of what class is his favorite tells the story.
“I love coming to football every day and I’ve learned the type of weight program it takes to make yourself a better athlete,” he said. “I think all of the secondary has worked hard to get better and we feel like this is the best group we’ve had since I came up here as a freshman. We did a good job in both scrimmages but we can always do better.”
Hernandez admits that free time is seldom during the season but he still has some free time to play Madden and 2K on his gaming system to relax, and that is something he says he does well.
“I usually fall asleep as soon as the bus hits the road,” he said with a big smile. “When we get to stadium I will wake up and get in the right mindset to play. You have to be focussed to handle all the sets and calls and it’s up to each of us to be ready when the game starts.”
This week the bus ride will be short, to Cameron Stadium for the season-opening game against Duncan and talented quarterback Chris Kouts.
“He is a pretty good quarterback and we are going to have to play well on defense,” Hernandez said. “The linebackers and secondary will have to make sure of our reads and be ready if he brings it down and runs. They will try and run the ball and lull the secondary to sleep and then throw over the top so we have to be aware of where the receivers are on every snap. We gave up some runs against Midwest City but we came back and improved as that scrimmage finished.”
As far as future plans after high school, Hernandez is thinking about either a career in engineering or pharmacy but right now all he’s worried about is filling the prescription for a LHS victory and he will be easy to spot with that No. 5 adorning his uniform.