INDIANAPOLIS — If Oklahoma State’s star player was being treated as college basketball’s equivalent of the newest pop star or Hollywood starlet, it seems only natural that we, as a society, did what we tend to do with rockstars and movie stars.
We circled like vultures to find his flaws, and once he showed he was mortal, he asked, “What’s wrong with him?!”.
The media seems to enjoy building up and tearing down, while many sports fans like to learn about players, tell their friends about said player to sound smart, then, once they feel like they’ve heard enough about this player, the backlash sets in.
And make no mistake, Cade Cunningham has become the biggest star in college basketball. Yet Friday was the first chance for many basketball fans outside of Big 12 country to watch the freshman phenom play. And after picking up his second personal foul in the first half against Liberty, Cunningham had to sit most of the first half. And even after he got back on the floor, he still went just 3 for 14 from the floor. And if you came away from the game underwhelmed by the performance of the consensus No. 1 NBA Draft pick, I can’t blame you.
That’s what happens when, leading up to the Cowboys’ NCAA Tournament appearance, all the talking heads hyped the 19-year-old up ad nauseam and discussed the Cowboys as if they were only sending one player to Indy, like they were simply Cade and the Cadettes (or Cadets?).
But the Cowboys proved they could win a closely-contested game without Cunningham being the lead dog. Avery Anderson had a team-high 21 points and 4 steals, M-A Moncrieffe was a rebounding machine and the Cowboys got nearly half of their points in the paint.
While most Oklahoma State fans (and those who picked the Pokes in their brackets) probably breathed a sigh of relief, the numbers show this to be nothing particularly new. Despite what the pundits may shout at you, Cunningham is not the only thing holding OSU afloat. In the three games the Cowboys played without their All-American, they went 2-1. The one loss was to No. 2 Baylor, a game the Pokes led at halftime.
While the next game without CC was a win, it was against an Iowa State team that, to be fair, the Cowboys probably could have beaten with two more starters out of the lineup.
But the third game came on the road at West Virginia, then No. 6 in the country. Anderson had his best game as a collegiate, erupting for 31 points. The Cowboys have other players who can step up in Cunningham’s absence.
As for games like the Liberty one when Cunningham hasn’t played his best, especially as a scorer, the Cowboys have had players step up as well. In fact, in the games in which Cunningham shot worse than 38 percent from the field, the Cowboys are 7-1. The Cowboys are 10-1 in games in which Cunningham has scored fewer than 19 points. Conversely, when Cunningham has had to be the team savior when it comes to points, it hasn’t always worked in the team’s favor. In the eight games Cunningham has scored 24 or more points, OSU is 3-5. However, all of those games also came against NCAA Tournament teams, all of whom (as of this column being written) won their first-round games.
While the optimistic OSU fan might say the odds of Cunningham starting that poorly in back-to-back games aren’t too worrisome, the pessimistic OSU fan would likely argue there’s no way the Pokes keep winning if he (and the team) start that slow, not against a 12 seed like Oregon State and definitely not against a 1 seed like Illinois.
As it turns out, both types of fan might be right. I would expect Cunningham to play better, but keeping in mind that every team’s focus will be keeping him contained, Mike Boynton will need to rely on the rest of his players to produce when Cade can’t. Moncrieffe’s athleticism and energy will be needed. Anderson needs to keep shooting. Kalib Boone will need to be more assertive and stay out of foul trouble. Ice Likekele will need to play with poise and not turn the ball over needlessly. Oregon State may be just a 12 seed, but everyone at this point is still in the tourney for a reason. There’s no easy outs now.
And it will take more than one man to keep winning.