ELGIN — Whenever Elgin and Cache meet in any sport, there will be plenty of action, but coming off the holiday break all four teams showed some rust but thanks to some individual fireworks the Cache girls and Elgin boys found a way to start 2022 with victories before a good crowd Tuesday at the Elgin gym.
In the girls’ game, it was Kloe Heidebrecht who managed to dominate the game, scoring 31 of the Cache points to push the Bulldogs to a 49-28 victory in which the visitors were never in much trouble.
The player doing the bulk of the work in Elgin’s 41-29 victory in the boys’ game was Christian Reed who poured in 16 points to make sure there was no chance of a Cache sweep.
Now the teams all have little time before entering tournaments starting Thursday with Cache heading to the Warrior Midfirst Classic in Anadarko and the Elgin teams competing in the Weatherford Tournament.
Here is a brief look at both Tuesday’s games:
Heidebrecht has hot hand
Heidebrecht scored Cache’s first five points and it never got much closer are that initial barrage that saw the visitors build a 16-4 lead after one quarter to make this one a no-doubter in a hurry.
“Kloe has been able to go outside and score and she’s also been having success in the paint,” Cache coach Zac Ange said. “We played a little ugly at times and we were out of sync because we just haven’t played in 2 ½ weeks and it takes some time to get back to playing better.
“Having Kloe it really makes teams spend some extra energy because she can shoot the three and she’s also doing a good job of posting up and scoring. When they collapse on her we have to get some of the other girls to score because she’s going to draw a good deal of attention.”
Ange knows that the Bulldogs are going to need to develop better depth because the Western Conference of which the Bulldogs are members feature 6 of the top 10 teams in the rankings.
“We played Bethany right before the break and we have a bunch of tough games coming up,” Ange said. “Tuttle is really good, Blanchard is good, Anadarko is always tough; so we have to get everyone back in the mix because the competition is going to be tough.”
And, Ange will get a good look at how his team is going to look going forward when the Bulldogs face Millwood Thursday in the first round of the Anadarko tournament.
“Millwood will be a good test for us and we need to get everyone ready,” he said. “We have two girls who had been starting who ae injured but we hope to get them back soon. I think we go about 7 or 8 deep right now but we have to keep getting production out of these other players.”
Balance aids Elgin boys
Cache might have had the top scorer on the court in Keegan Fink on Tuesday, but in the end, it was the balance of the Owls that turned the tide for good.
Fink scored 22 points, all from the field, but the rest of the Bulldogs could muster just seven more and that wasn’t nearly enough to beat the Owls.
Reed wound up leading the Owls with 16 but six other Elgin players scored and that balance was clearly why the hosts were in control after forging a 16-7 scoring margin in the second quarter.
Neither team had any success early as Elgin owned just a 5-3 lead after the sluggish first eight minutes. Cache scored first in the second quarter for a 5-5 tie but a big three by Elgin’s Noah Valcarel pushed the lead to 10-5 then Jaylon Nettles, Reed and Jordan Wilson all scored buckets and the lead had grown to double digits at 16-6 and the Bulldogs were never able to mount a comeback after that.
“We have been getting some consistent scoring but we’ve had guys hurt and some were traveling over the break, so it was hard to get everyone at practice and I think that showed tonight,” Elgin coach Jordan James said. “We did scrimmage Mac over the break and they have a good bunch and we learned a great deal from that. We will have pretty good depth when we get these other guys healthy,”
Nelson had been out but with he and Reed in the lineup, the coach likes the looks of his club.
“Those two guys are going to be up there for us in point production and I feel like we’re going to play good defense,” he said. “We’ve been running a 1-2-2 zone and trapping some out of it. We won’t press a great deal but we want to get after them in the half-court.”
The Owls will get a stern test at Weatherford Thursday.
“We’re facing Yukon which is a 6A school, so that worries you because you know they’re going to have some depth,” James said. “We think it will be good experience for us but we are going to have to play well.”