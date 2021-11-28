The Cameron women’s basketball team had to face another hot-shooting team Saturday afternoon in Oklahoma Baptist, and despite a 30-point outing from Maighan Hedge, the Aggies fell, 77-67.
After a 4-0 start to the season, the Cameron women’s basketball team entered their weekend matchup against the Bison on a three-game losing streak against some of the top teams in the MIAA. Saturday, they hosted GAC foe OBU, who couldn’t seem to miss as they handed the Aggies their fourth straight loss.
The Bison came into the Aggie Gym and shot 50 percent from the field and 57 percent from three in the win. They also did a good job of handling CU’s press by turning the ball over just 11 times while forcing 14 takeaways on the other end.
On the other end of the floor, the Aggies shot 43 percent from the field and just 32 percent from three in the loss. They attempted just seven foul shots, knocking down five of them, while OBU was 11-16 from the charity stripe. The Bison also won the rebounding battle by seven and got 36 points in the paint and 27 from off the bench.
Hedge fell just two points of a career-high with her 30-point effort. The fourth-year guard got off to a hot-start, scoring 16 points in the opening quarter and then added 14 the rest of the way. She was 12-18 from the field, 4-9 from three, and added six rebounds and five assists, which were both team highs.
Stephanie Peterson and Whitney Outon combined for 24 points with Outon scoring all 11 of her points in the first half and Peterson scoring eight of her 13 in the second. Chelsea Lazenby was the only other Aggie to score over three points, putting up five in just three minutes of action. Outon also had six boards while Peterson had three blocks and two steals on the defensive end of the floor.
Cameron now sits at 4-4 on the season and faces a conference foe in a non-conference game as the Aggies host Western New Mexico on Thursday.