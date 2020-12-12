LAWTON – Cameron University women's basketball student-athlete Maighan Hedge became the 12th player to join the Aggie 1,000-Point Club on Friday night in a loss to rival Midwestern State
The Melbourne, Australia native entered Friday's contest needing just 11 points to notch her name in the CU record books as a member of the 1,000-Point Club. It took less than a half for Hedge to get there as a runner in the lane with just less than a minute left in the second quarter gave the CU guard 12 points in the game, surpassing the historic milestone.
Hedge, who averaged 30 points in two meetings against the Mustangs last season, continued her success against her program's rival, scoring 23 points on eight made shots while going 7-9 from the foul line. She also led the Aggies with seven of their 39 rebounds.
As a team, Cameron looked like a team that was trying to get their footing in their season opener, but so did Midwestern State. In the first half, CU shot just 36.4 percent from the field and was uncharacteristically 0-9 from long range. MSU also lacked a triple in the first frame but made 13-15 from the foul line and led 39-33 at the break.
The third quarter was a struggle for both squad's but especially for CU, as they went just 1-16 from the field with five of their seven points in the frame coming from the foul line. They bounced back in the fourth and looked like their old self, scoring 31 points thanks to nine points from hedge and 10 from Whitney Outon, who knocked down CU's only three-pointers of the game.
Cameron's final frame helped them cut their 18-point deficit down to four in the final minutes in Aggie Gym, but their comeback fell short as the Mustangs held on for the 78-71 road victory.
Outon finished the game with 14 points and three rebounds, going an efficient 4-5 from the field and 4-4 from the charity stripe. Stephanie Peterson added 10 points and five boards in the CU loss.
Midwestern State benefit from a 23 point outing from Frances King, while Shawnisay Millar added 17 points and Haevyn Risley recorded a 10 point, 14 rebound double-double.