ODESSA, Texas — Maighan Hedge notched another 20-plus point outing and Stephanie Peterson recorded her second collegiate double-double as the Aggie women took down UT Permian Basin 65-56 on Tuesday.
Hedge led the Aggies with 25 points in a makeup game against the Falcons in Odessa. The scoring outburst marks the second time this season and 25th time in her CU career that the Melbourne, Australia native has eclipsed 20 points in a game. Additionally, Hedge was 5-10 from three and 4-5 from the foul line while also notching six boards and a pair of steals.
Not to be outdone, the sophomore Peterson recorded her second career double-double and flirted with a triple-double, scoring 12 points while adding 11 rebounds and five assists in the Aggie win. Eight of her points came during CU’s big third quarter run.
After being away from action for over three weeks, the Aggies came out strong in the first quarter, opening the game going 4-5 from the field. Despite shooting 50 percent from the field, six CU turnovers in the quarter allowed the Falcons to hang around as the Black and Gold led by just three, 21-17, after 10 minutes of play.
CU went cold in the second period, shooting just 25 percent from the field, including a 1-6 mark from long range. They also gave the ball away six more times, allowing the Falcons to retake the lead and outscore their opponent 18-9 in the quarter. A Hedge layup with less than a minute in the half ended a 7-0 UTPB run as the teams went into the locker rooms with the Falcons on top 35-30.
Hedge led all scorers with 11 points at the break as the junior was 3-6 from the field and 4-5 from the foul line. Freshman Katie King added five points during the first half of her collegiate career while both Peterson and Jazmin Luster had four points and four rebounds for CU.
Cameron bounced back with a big third quarter, out-scoring the Falcons 24-10 in the frame. The Aggies were a perfect 7-7 from the foul line in the period and made a trio of shots from long range that helped them take the lead and extend it to 54-45 heading into the final quarter.
Hedge scored all 11 points for Cameron in the final frame as the Black and Gold cruised to the 65-56 road win to move to 2-1 on the season.
For the game, CU shot under 40 percent from the field, but made nine triples and were 16-20 from the foul line. Despite turning it over 23 times, only 16 of UTPB’s points came off takeaways. The Aggies also controlled the battle on the glass 43-33.
With their second win of the 2020-21 season under their belt, the Aggies focus their sights on divisional play as they battle Oklahoma Christian in a home-and-home series to end the week. The two teams meet in Oklahoma City on Thursday and then battle it out in the Aggie Gym on Saturday.