FRISCO, Texas – Cameron’s Maighan Hedge and Stephanie Peterson were honored on Wednesday night as the Lone Star Conference announced their end of the year honors at the LSC Championship Banquet.
Prior to the start of the quarterfinals of the LSC Championship Tournament on Friday, the LSC recognized deserving women’s basketball student-athletes as the All-Conference and All-Academic teams and special awards were handed out.
Both Hedge and Peterson were voted to the conference’s All-Academic Team for the second year in a row with Hedge claiming her second Academic Player of the Year honor.
The Aggie duo were joined on the team by Lubbock Christian’s Allie Schulte and Ashton Duncan and Texas Woman’s Sadie Moyer. Hedge, Schulte, and Moyer were also named CoSIDA Academic All-District just a few weeks ago. To be eligible for LSC academic honors, student-athletes must have played in at least 50 percent of team’s contests, reached sophomore athletic and academic, completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution, and have a minimum 3.30 cumulative grade point average based on the 4.0 system for their entire collegiate career. The LSC All-Academic team is selected by a vote of the league’s sports information directors.
Peterson was also awarded the Defensive Player of the Year honor, was on the All-Defensive Team, and All-LSC Third Team. The third-year guard from Broomfield, Colo. is averaging 13.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks for the Aggies this season. Peterson has four double-doubles this season and has had five or more steals in a game five times, including an eight-steal game against UT Permian Basin on Jan. 20.
Peterson is the second Aggie to earn the top defensive honor in the conference as Sabelle Diatta claimed the award in 2012.
Hedge was named to the LSC’s first team for the third straight season after leading the league in scoring, free throw shooting, and three-point shooting for a majority of the year. The fourth-year guard is averaging 20.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.9 steals while shooting 46 percent from the field, 41.4 percent from three, and 87 percent from the charity stripe. Hedge has scored at least 11 points in all 27 of CU’s games and has had 20 or more points 14 times.
In addition to her season averages, Hedge also broke the Cameron all-time scoring and assist records this season and now has 1,860 points and 355 assists for her career. She has also been named the LSC Offensive Player of the Week three times this season.